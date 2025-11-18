In Kyiv, traffic on the Southern Bridge will be restricted during air raids: how buses will run

In Kyiv, traffic on the Southern Bridge will be restricted during air raid alerts. Buses running from the right to the left bank of the Dnieper will change their routes during the restrictions, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on November 18, writes UNN.

Details

"In Kyiv, during an air raid alert, traffic on the Southern Bridge from the right to the left bank will be restricted. This will apply to both private cars and public transport. This decision was made by the Kyiv City Defense Council," the statement said.

As reported, in connection with this, buses No. 22 and No. 91 will move from the right bank of the Dnieper to the left according to changed schemes.

Public transport will operate according to two algorithms. The route and its number will depend on where the bus is located at the time of the air raid alert.

At the same time, the routes of buses running from the left to the right bank remain unchanged regardless of the air raid alert.

"During an air raid alert, pay attention to the route number," the Kyiv City State Administration emphasized.

The routes of buses No. 22 and 91 during an air raid alert can be found here.

