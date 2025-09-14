Traffic on Brovarskyi Avenue in Kyiv to be partially restricted for three weeks - KMDA

$41.310.00
48.270.00
ukenru
Exclusive
01:13 PM • 7228 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 17541 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 49576 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 84390 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 70806 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 77639 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 42364 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 76593 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 69859 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 39919 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.6m/s
40%
756mm
Popular news
In southern Ukraine, Russians continue to strike civilians: there is one dead and several injured.September 14, 07:06 AM • 4940 views
Musk called for a change of the British government at a large rally in LondonSeptember 14, 07:52 AM • 9972 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 11467 views
Will mobile internet be switched off during drone attacks: clarification from the General StaffSeptember 14, 10:26 AM • 15139 views
Stubb and Johnson exchanged sharp remarks at a conference in Kyiv12:59 PM • 15654 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 79630 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 52197 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 50743 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 76594 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 48066 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Kim Jong Un
Annalena Baerbock
Actual places
Ukraine
United Kingdom
United States
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 11547 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 22260 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 69860 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 54888 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 103080 views
Actual
Bild
Financial Times
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Traffic on Brovarskyi Avenue in Kyiv to be partially restricted for three weeks - KMDA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

From September 15 to October 3, traffic on Brovarskyi Avenue in Kyiv will be restricted. Utility workers will be repairing the top layer of the asphalt concrete pavement.

Traffic on Brovarskyi Avenue in Kyiv to be partially restricted for three weeks - KMDA

In Kyiv, from September 15 to October 3, traffic will be partially restricted on Brovarsky Avenue in the Dnipro district. This was reported by UNN with reference to KMDA.

Details

The municipal enterprise SHEU of the Dnipro district plans to repair the top layer of asphalt concrete pavement along the entire length of the avenue in both directions.

It is reported that repair work will be carried out in stages with partial restriction of traffic.

The municipal corporation "Kyivavtodor" apologizes for the inconvenience, the KMDA said. Officials ask to take into account the restrictions when planning the route.

Recall

In Ivano-Frankivsk, the movement of electric scooters, electric bicycles and other electric vehicles in the central pedestrian zone of the city was prohibited.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyivAuto
Kyiv City State Administration
Ivano-Frankivsk
Kyiv