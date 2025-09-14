Traffic on Brovarskyi Avenue in Kyiv to be partially restricted for three weeks - KMDA

In Kyiv, from September 15 to October 3, traffic will be partially restricted on Brovarsky Avenue in the Dnipro district. This was reported by UNN with reference to KMDA.

Details

The municipal enterprise SHEU of the Dnipro district plans to repair the top layer of asphalt concrete pavement along the entire length of the avenue in both directions.

It is reported that repair work will be carried out in stages with partial restriction of traffic.

The municipal corporation "Kyivavtodor" apologizes for the inconvenience, the KMDA said. Officials ask to take into account the restrictions when planning the route.

Recall

