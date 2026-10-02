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The Russian Federation is planning hybrid operations on the territory of the EU and NATO — the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine named the likely targets and warned its partners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2542 views

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine warned of the intensification of Russian special services’ activities in the EU and NATO. The targets include military facilities, infrastructure, communications, and Starlink stations.

The Russian Federation is planning hybrid operations on the territory of the EU and NATO — the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine named the likely targets and warned its partners

The intelligence services of the aggressor state, Russia, have been tasked with increasing their activity in the territory of European Union and NATO member states — this concerns preparations for hybrid operations aimed at undermining aid to Ukraine and weakening the Alliance’s capabilities. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, to carry out the operations, including acts of sabotage, the Kremlin plans to involve agents recruited by the Main Directorate of the General Staff (GRU) and the FSB of the Russian Federation in Europe. Russian intelligence services are focusing on military facilities, critical infrastructure, and communications systems.

In Germany, intelligence services are searching for Russian “weapons caches”; there is a threat of sabotage at a defense company — media reports27.09.26, 10:51 • 5502 views

Among the aggressor’s likely targets are Starlink satellite internet receiving stations located in European countries.

 The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine warned its partners about the criminal plans of the aggressor state, Russia.

Merz warned of new hybrid attacks by Russia and promised support for Ukraine01.10.26, 20:35 • 6722 views

Antonina Tumanova

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