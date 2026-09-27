In Germany, intelligence services are searching for Russian “weapons caches”; there is a threat of sabotage at a defense company — media reports

According to German intelligence, Russian intelligence has created weapons caches in Germany. As BILD has learned, a search for these caches is currently under way, reports UNN.

Details

On the evening of June 11, 2026, Serbian police stopped two cars near Subotica that were heading toward the Hungarian border. In the Peugeot belonging to Danilo Bogdanović, a Serb with a Russian passport, they found drone components, while in the black Volvo belonging to Slobodan Dučić, they discovered a concealed compartment containing two tin cans packed with explosives. Investigators assessed that a flying bomb could have been assembled from these materials. Bogdanović and Dučić were arrested.

In Germany, one of the suspects in the sabotage at Leipzig Airport was linked to the GRU of the Russian Federation

The next day, a friendly intelligence service passed information to its German counterparts about a suspicious truck traveling to Germany from Serbia. According to the Serbian authorities, the truck contained a compartment for smuggling weapons. However, Serbian police failed to intercept the vehicle.

On June 27, Bavarian border police detained the truck as it entered from Austria. The Serbian driver was detained, banned from entering Germany, and sent back to Austria. The truck was confiscated. Investigators did indeed find concealed compartments—but they were empty. The security authorities concluded that the delivery of the weapons about which the Serbs had warned may have reached its destination in Germany earlier. According to BILD, the weapons may have been intended for an attack on a defense company in Bavaria that is of major importance for military aid to Ukraine.

A weapons cache that may have been prepared for contract killings on behalf of Russia was found in Germany

The search for the weapons is in full swing. According to the German government, several networks of saboteurs controlled by Russia are currently operating in Europe. They are believed to be coordinated by the GRU, which is apparently conducting covert operations in Europe with the help of a special-operations unit. German investigators suspect that the weapons from the truck are already in a cache in Germany and ready to be used for acts of sabotage.

In response to BILD's inquiry, all authorities involved in the case unanimously cited the need for secrecy. The pages of documents that BILD was able to see in connection with the investigation bear the words "officially classified" printed in red at the top.

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