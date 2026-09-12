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In Germany, one of the suspects in the sabotage at Leipzig Airport was linked to the GRU of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

German investigators suspect Russian and Belarusian citizens of attempting to blow up a Ukrainian aircraft with a drone. One of them may be linked to the GRU

In Germany, one of the suspects in the sabotage at Leipzig Airport was linked to the GRU of the Russian Federation

German investigators have identified two main suspects in an attempted act of sabotage at Leipzig/Halle Airport. One of them, a Russian citizen, is believed to have links to Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU. Welt am Sonntag reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the suspects are Russian citizen Oleg L. and Belarusian citizen Andrei K. Investigators believe the Russian may have been responsible for organizing and providing logistical support for the operation, including supplying the perpetrator with explosives. One of the key pieces of evidence in the case was DNA traces found on components of equipment that was likely used to control drones. The matches were found in law enforcement databases in Finland and Lithuania.

Investigators currently know that Oleg L. entered Germany via Turkey, then traveled around the country before flying from Berlin to Serbia. According to German intelligence services, he is currently in Russia.

Investigators consider the second suspect, Andrei K., a possible direct perpetrator. According to media reports, he entered the Schengen Area via Latvia approximately one week before the attack. The man also remains at large. Investigators are also examining a possible connection between Andrei K. and a fire at a home improvement store in the Polish city of Łódź in the summer of 2024. Polish law enforcement previously treated that incident as possible sabotage with a Russian link.

What happened at Leipzig Airport

The incident occurred on August 4. According to investigators, a drone carrying explosives deliberately flew toward a Ukrainian Antonov transport aircraft and struck its wing. At the time, the aircraft was carrying approximately 25,000 liters of aviation fuel. According to a journalistic investigation, the drone may have been carrying around 1.8 kg of Semtex explosives. An explosion was avoided, likely because the detonator became detached upon impact.

Investigators believe that at least several drones may have been used in the operation. According to law enforcement, one of them may also have been involved in damaging a DHL cargo aircraft.

Germany’s Federal Prosecutor General’s Office is investigating the case on suspicion of attempting to cause an explosion and dangerously interfering with the operation of air transport.

Germany’s Response

At the beginning of September, the German government officially stated that it considered Russia responsible for the attempted act of sabotage at Leipzig/Halle Airport. Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the operation had allegedly been prepared in Russia over several months, and that a major disaster and loss of life had been avoided only by chance. In response, Berlin announced a number of diplomatic and political measures against the Russian Federation, including the closure of Russian institutions and increased pressure במסגרת its sanctions policy.

Moscow rejected the accusations.

Reminder

Earlier, we reported that Germany was expelling more than 150 Russian diplomats and their family members following the sabotage in Leipzig.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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