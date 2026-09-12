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Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor Swift

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

Travis Kelce confirmed his wedding to Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden. The ceremony was officiated by Adam Sandler.

Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce admitted that marrying Taylor Swift exceeded everything he could have dreamed of and called their wedding the best night of his life. E! News reports this, citing the athlete's new interview with ESPN, writes UNN.

Details

During the conversation, host Chris Berman joked with Kelce, asking whether he had really gotten married. The athlete confirmed it and spoke about the July wedding, which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

It was the best night of my life. Marrying Taylor was more than I could have imagined, thanks to all the people who came and the amount of love that filled the air

– Kelce said.

The wedding was officiated by Adam Sandler

Kelce had previously shared details of the ceremony on his New Heights podcast. According to him, he and Swift wanted to hold the wedding in as private an atmosphere as possible and remained grateful to the Madison Square Garden team for organizing the event.

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Actor Adam Sandler played a special role in the ceremony. According to Kelce, he specifically obtained the right to officiate weddings in the state of New York and officially married the couple.

Kelce said that he and Swift will remember this evening forever – from exchanging vows to celebrating with guests. According to him, the only thing he regrets is that the wedding could not have lasted longer.

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Stepan Haftko

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