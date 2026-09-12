We are doing everything to protect the skies — Zelenskyy met with Ukrainian pilots undergoing training in Canada

Ukraine is doing everything to protect its skies, and the most important factor is having good and motivated pilots. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a meeting with Ukrainian military pilots at the International Pilot Training School in Canada, Ukrinform reports.

Details

The head of state said that "the guys are training to be ready to master modern fighter jets, including the F-16s and Gripens, and to strengthen Ukraine's combat aviation."

We are doing everything to protect the skies, and the most important factor is having good and motivated pilots. We are proud that in Ukraine, in our Armed Forces, we have precisely such a generation of young pilots. Thank you to Canada, all the instructors, and the training center for the high-quality training - Zelenskyy noted.

Reminder

The day before, Canada announced seven new support packages for Ukraine, as well as launching six initiatives and signing three cooperation documents. Canada is also providing loan guarantees worth nearly $435 million through the EBRD.

Ukraine’s security is the security of the EU and NATO: Zelenskyy met with the Ukrainian community in Toronto