Up to 1,000 missiles, drones and bombs: Russia plans the "most powerful blow" in an attempt to "freeze" Ukraine - NYT

This winter, Russia is preparing powerful strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in an effort to cause a collapse and a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Moscow plans to use up to 1,000 missiles, drones, and bombs. The New York Times reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, during a meeting in Paris, Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal showed European partners a plan intercepted from Russia that envisages "forcing Ukrainians into submission through the cold."

"Shmyhal described the document as an intercepted Russian plan aimed at causing the collapse of the energy system through systematic attacks. The plan outlines a campaign of strikes involving up to 1,000 missiles, drones, and bombs. They will target a wide range of facilities, including electrical substations, hydroelectric and thermal power plants, as well as boiler houses," the publication writes.

It is noted that the greatest concern is that, according to the document, Russia intends to force Ukraine’s three operating nuclear power plants—the foundation of its energy infrastructure—to shut down by striking with missiles the electrical distribution substations that connect them to the power grid. These substations are located less than a kilometer from the reactors.

The plan also states that Moscow will target Ukraine’s water supply system with dozens of ballistic missiles and glide bombs, including pumping stations and treatment facilities.

"Russia has never previously carried out large-scale strikes against such facilities. Ukrainian officials have privately expressed concern that the country has limited contingency plans in the event of serious disruptions to the water supply. The ultimate goal is to cut off Ukraine’s major cities from electricity, heating, and water, which could cause a humanitarian crisis. Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa have been identified as the main targets: the plan is to reduce electricity supplies in these cities by 90%, cut heat supplies by up to 90%, and seriously disrupt the operation of the sewage system," the publication adds.

Previously

On September 30, the Russians launched massive strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.