Zelenskyy discussed air defense, sanctions, and Ukraine’s accession with EU ambassadors

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with all the ambassadors of the European Union countries in Ukraine. He reported this on Telegram, UNN informs.

Details

According to the head of state, he discussed "many issues" with the diplomats.

Of course, first and foremost, readiness to support Ukraine. Air defense and co-production, financial resilience, accession to the EU, and sanctions pressure on Russia for its war are the main areas we are working on - Zelenskyy noted.

He added that in the near future there "will be more such coordination formats on foreign policy."

To remind

According to Bloomberg, the European Union rejected Ukraine's request to accelerate the disbursement of loan funds to cover an unforeseen shortfall in financing military needs for the current year.

The EU and Ukraine have agreed on funding for defense and budgetary needs for 2026 — official statement and details