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The EU and Ukraine have agreed on funding for defense and budgetary needs for 2026 — official statement and details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

Ukraine and the EU have agreed on sources of funding for budgetary and defense needs for 2026. They plan to allocate €45 billion for 2027.

The EU and Ukraine have agreed on funding for defense and budgetary needs for 2026 — official statement and details
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Ukraine and the European Union have identified sources of financing for Ukraine’s budgetary and defense needs for 2026. This is stated in a European Commission statement, reports UNN

Today, thanks to coordinated joint efforts, we identified sources of financing for Ukraine’s budgetary and defense needs for 2026. We also confirmed the measures necessary to  ensure their timely provision. Regarding 2027, we agreed to promptly proceed with allocating €45 billion under the Ukraine Support Loan, taking into account the established conditions. We will also begin work to identify additional budgetary and defense needs 

- the statement says. 

It is noted that all parties agreed that other partners should also fulfill their financial commitments and step up their efforts in view of the significant challenges facing Ukraine, and also agreed to hold monthly meetings to coordinate our joint efforts.

We remind you 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the dialogue with the European Commission had yielded "good results" in covering Ukraine’s financial and defense needs in 2026 and 2027. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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