Russians attacked Kharkiv with drones: an administrative building and a store were damaged

On Thursday evening, October 1, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with drones. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy struck the Osnovianskyi district with a jet-powered "Shahed." An enemy drone strike was also recorded near a store in the Kyivskyi district.

Another drone struck an administrative building in the Kyivskyi district. The consequences are being clarified - Terekhov wrote.

In turn, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, clarified that in the Osnovianskyi district, there was an impact on the ground in an open area, and the windows of an administrative building were damaged, while in the Kyivskyi district, the enemy hit the facade of a store.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties. Emergency services are dealing with the aftermath of the shelling," Syniehubov added.

We would like to remind you

The day before, the enemy struck one of the shopping centers in the Kyivskyi district with a combat drone. Information was received about one injured person.

Drones attacked Kharkiv: homes and cars damaged, a child injured