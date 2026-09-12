The General Staff confirmed the strike on the Tolyattikauchuk plant in Russia's Samara region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Tolyattikauchuk plant in Russia’s Tolyatti was hit during the night of September 12. The General Staff reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the military, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the enterprise in Russia’s Samara region. A hit was recorded on the plant’s territory, after which a fire broke out.

"Tolyattikauchuk" specializes in the production of synthetic rubbers, monomers, fractions, and high-octane gasoline additives.

The products are used for rocket fuel

The General Staff noted that the synthetic rubbers produced by the enterprise are used, in particular, in the production of solid rocket fuel for tactical and ballistic missiles.

The extent of the damage inflicted on the enterprise is currently being clarified. The General Staff added that strikes on key facilities of Russia’s military-industrial complex will continue.

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