Drones attacked Russia’s Tolyatti: a chemical plant may have been targeted
Kyiv • UNN
In the early hours of September 12, drones attacked Russia’s Tolyatti, local OSINT channels report. The likely target is said to be the KuibyshevAzot chemical plant.
The Russian city of Tolyatti was attacked by drones overnight into Saturday, September 12. This was reported by UNN, citing local OSINT channels.
Details
It is reported that the target of the attack may have been the KuibyshevAzot chemical plant. It produces ammonia, ammonium nitrate, urea, ammonium sulfate, caprolactam, and polyamide.
Tolyatti: local residents report an attack. Preliminary reports indicate that the KuibyshevAzot chemical plant was hit
Let us remind you
In the Russian city of Tolyatti, a fire broke out in the area of two chemical enterprises—Tolyattikauchuk and KuibyshevAzot—after a series of explosions overnight on April 4.
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