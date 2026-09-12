Drones attacked Russia’s Tolyatti: a chemical plant may have been targeted

The Russian city of Tolyatti was attacked by drones overnight into Saturday, September 12. This was reported by UNN, citing local OSINT channels.

Details

It is reported that the target of the attack may have been the KuibyshevAzot chemical plant. It produces ammonia, ammonium nitrate, urea, ammonium sulfate, caprolactam, and polyamide.

Tolyatti: local residents report an attack. Preliminary reports indicate that the KuibyshevAzot chemical plant was hit - one of the reports said.

Let us remind you

In the Russian city of Tolyatti, a fire broke out in the area of two chemical enterprises—Tolyattikauchuk and KuibyshevAzot—after a series of explosions overnight on April 4.

General Staff confirmed strikes on two oil refineries in Tatarstan and a plant in Tolyatti