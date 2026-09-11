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Zelenskyy called for an energy truce, but noted that Ukraine would respond if Russia "causes blackouts for us"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2222 views

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would respond to strikes on the energy system in winter. He called for negotiations, an energy truce and exchanges.

Zelenskyy called for an energy truce, but noted that Ukraine would respond if Russia "causes blackouts for us"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine may respond to Russian attacks, particularly in the event of strikes on the energy system in winter. At the same time, he stressed the need for negotiations, an energy truce, and the continuation of humanitarian agreements, reports UNN.

Ukraine has learned to find ways to respond with dignity to Russian strikes. I am not comparing this with the humanitarian catastrophes they are causing today. Ukraine does not do that. Nevertheless, Ukraine is capable of responding to Russia’s every operation. Russia knows that if they strike—and they are preparing to strike our energy system in winter—Russia will receive the same in return. If they cause blackouts for us, we will try to respond to them appropriately 

— the President of Ukraine said during a conversation with Fareed Zakaria at a meeting of the Yalta European Strategy.

The Head of State also said that the alternative to mutual strikes remains negotiations, which should be aimed at ending the war. 

But there is an alternative that Ukraine has always supported. That is negotiations. The negotiation process must concern ending the war. And if Russia does not want to end it, then its partners must find an approach to it. If it is difficult to find one, then at least today we need to move step by step. Unblock the Black Sea and find a possibility for an energy truce, when the energy systems of both countries are protected 

— Zelenskyy stressed.

In addition, Zelenskyy stressed the  importance of the humanitarian track.

And, certainly, continue the track of exchanging prisoners of war and returning our civilians, journalists, and other citizens who were captured and thrown behind bars in the Russian Federation, as well as returning our Ukrainian children. This humanitarian track is very important. We must move toward a trilateral meeting 

— the President said.

Let us recall

Russia plans to intensify strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector over the next six months. Serious negotiations are unlikely before 2027. 

Alla Kiosak

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