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The EU postponed the decision on extending sanctions against Russia - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2582 views

EU ambassadors failed to agree on extending sanctions against Russia and will meet on September 14. Slovakia and France are demanding that Alisher Usmanov be removed from the "blacklist".

The EU postponed the decision on extending sanctions against Russia - media

The countries of the European Union have once again failed to reach an agreement on extending sanctions against Russia. The diplomats' meeting has been postponed until Monday, September 14. This was reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, EU ambassadors scheduled another meeting for Monday, September 14 — one day before the deadline for adopting the decision, which expires on September 15.

The main sticking point remains the demands of certain countries to lift restrictions on Russian businesspeople. In particular, Slovakia insists that oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman be removed from the sanctions list.

The ambassadors again failed to extend the sanctions today. Another meeting will be held on Monday, one day before the September 15 deadline. Slovakia still wants Usmanov and Fridman removed from the list, but the issue is now becoming even more complicated, as France also wants Usmanov removed from the blacklist

- Jozwiak noted.

Thus, the timely extension of restrictions against the aggressor country remains under threat.

Reminder

The European Union has taken another step toward imposing new sanctions against Russia. On September 2, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that the bloc was advancing a new proposal for restrictions against 1,600 entities, while not ruling out an expansion of the list.

"It needs to be introduced now" — Zelenskyy called on the United States to support Graham's sanctions package11.09.26, 21:22 • 1754 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
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Kaya Kallas
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