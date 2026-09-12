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During a meeting with Putin, the Prime Minister of India once again called for an end to the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8580 views

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an end to the war against Ukraine during a meeting with Putin. The parties also discussed the Black Sea region and cooperation.

During a meeting with Putin, the Prime Minister of India once again called for an end to the war in Ukraine

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, once again called for an end to the war against Ukraine and stressed that conflicts should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. Hindustan Times reports this, citing India’s Ministry of External Affairs, writes UNN.

Details

Modi and Putin held talks on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi. It was already their second meeting in less than two weeks.

According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the prime minister once again stressed that "dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward in resolving conflicts," and that India is ready to facilitate peace efforts.

Modi raised the issue of the war for the second time in two weeks

During his previous meeting with Putin on August 31, Modi also called for an end to the war, stating that it was necessary to move from "an endless war to ending the war."

At the new meeting, the sides also discussed the situation in the Black Sea region, including the impact of hostilities on maritime trade and the safety of Indian sailors. Modi and Putin separately discussed economic, defense, and energy cooperation between India and Russia.

During the meeting, Modi urged Putin to stop the war against Ukraine "for the sake of humanity"01.09.26, 03:56 • 15559 views

Stepan Haftko

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