During the meeting, Modi urged Putin to stop the war against Ukraine "for the sake of humanity"

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a meeting with Russian dictator vladimir putin in Bishkek, called for moving from the war against Ukraine to a cessation of hostilities. Politico reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. At first, Modi called putin a "friend" and noted the development of economic relations between India and Russia, after which he turned to the war against Ukraine.

Every day that the war continues, humanity is effectively pushed one step backward, while every step toward peace gives all of humanity real hope for peace. We need to move from an endless war to ending the war, to ending military action – Modi said.

Politico drew attention to putin's reaction

As the publication notes, during the Indian prime minister's remarks, putin looked noticeably uncomfortable – he stared at the floor and tapped his feet.

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Modi also mentioned Mahatma Gandhi and Mother Teresa and stressed that India supports peace efforts to end the war.

Thank you sincerely, Prime Minister. We are moving forward along this path – putin replied.

At the same time, Politico points out that India remains one of the largest buyers of Russian oil and an important trading partner of Moscow. Despite the direct public call to end the war, Modi did not announce any intention to use economic relations with Russia as an instrument of pressure on the Kremlin.

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