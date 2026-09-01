$44.550.0151.880.02
ukenru
01:03 AM • 2 views
The Russian Federation launched a massive missile and drone attack on the Kyiv region – 1 person was killed, including a child among those injured - Regional Military Administration
12:56 AM • 190 views
During the meeting, Modi urged Putin to stop the war against Ukraine "for the sake of humanity"
11:55 PM • 3270 views
Russia’s Finance Ministry “forgot” about Ukraine while discussing the G20 meeting, although the US said Trump’s plan was discussed
11:41 PM • 4282 views
Putin seeks to "wipe Kyiv off the map" and is building up Russia’s offensive capabilities – The Telegraph
11:30 PM • 4632 views
Russia attacks Kyiv with ballistic and cruise missiles; children are among those affectedVideo
09:06 PM • 9384 views
The Kremlin called reports about a proposed meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin "information ducks"
08:52 PM • 9712 views
Russia launched a massive strike on Odesa, infrastructure was damagedVideo
August 31, 04:43 PM • 18711 views
Consequences of the attack on the "Aurora" retail chain’s distribution center — photo reportPhoto
August 31, 03:54 PM • 20707 views
Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Witkoff and Kushner; they discussed setting a date for a visit to Ukraine.
August 31, 01:35 PM • 25301 views
An explosion occurred at a district police station in Rivne region: one law enforcement officer was killed and three more were injured
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
1m/s
72%
747mm
Popular news
Turkey wants to restore the grain corridor in the Black Sea: Ankara has prepared a new plan for Ukraine and RussiaAugust 31, 03:19 PM • 3306 views
Denmark has found the largest Viking Age silver hoard in the country's historyAugust 31, 03:43 PM • 4078 views
In the capital, they propose easing the curfew and allowing trains on the green metro line to run during alertsAugust 31, 04:55 PM • 5106 views
Putin seeks to continue the war, but September could change a lot — ZelenskyyAugust 31, 05:03 PM • 7460 views
After an air raid alert or shelling, the school morning should not begin with a test — the Ministry of Education and Science has prepared recommendations for teachersAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 13588 views
Publications
After an air raid alert or shelling, the school morning should not begin with a test — the Ministry of Education and Science has prepared recommendations for teachersAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 13623 views
The New Moon in September: when the new moon will occur, omens and popular ritualsAugust 31, 12:48 PM • 31517 views
Rehabilitation and support for a child in the first years of life: what services can be received free of chargePhotoAugust 31, 12:27 PM • 35643 views
Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic
Exclusive
August 31, 09:11 AM • 33893 views
Economic Security Bureau was unable to explain why it considers aircraft leasing a royalty and hid behind the secrecy of the investigation
Exclusive
August 31, 08:37 AM • 34150 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Matthew Perry
John Ratcliffe
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Iran
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfillPhoto12:07 AM • 436 views
Ariana Grande explained why she was limping on stage during the concert11:07 PM • 1210 views
Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in NashvilleAugust 31, 12:06 AM • 32659 views
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhotoAugust 30, 10:06 PM • 32655 views
Taylor Swift donated $50,000 to the mother of three who was injured while rescuing a person after a car accidentPhotoAugust 30, 12:05 AM • 56220 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
"Kalibr" (missile family)
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The New York Times

During the meeting, Modi urged Putin to stop the war against Ukraine "for the sake of humanity"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Putin to move from war to a cessation of hostilities. At the same time, India maintains close economic ties with Russia.

During the meeting, Modi urged Putin to stop the war against Ukraine "for the sake of humanity"

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a meeting with Russian dictator vladimir putin in Bishkek, called for moving from the war against Ukraine to a cessation of hostilities. Politico reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. At first, Modi called putin a "friend" and noted the development of economic relations between India and Russia, after which he turned to the war against Ukraine.

Every day that the war continues, humanity is effectively pushed one step backward, while every step toward peace gives all of humanity real hope for peace. We need to move from an endless war to ending the war, to ending military action

– Modi said.

Politico drew attention to putin's reaction

As the publication notes, during the Indian prime minister's remarks, putin looked noticeably uncomfortable – he stared at the floor and tapped his feet.

The US war with Iran has become a test for the SCO ahead of the Xi–Putin summit – Bloomberg31.08.26, 04:16 • 13238 views

Modi also mentioned Mahatma Gandhi and Mother Teresa and stressed that India supports peace efforts to end the war.

Thank you sincerely, Prime Minister. We are moving forward along this path

– putin replied.

At the same time, Politico points out that India remains one of the largest buyers of Russian oil and an important trading partner of Moscow. Despite the direct public call to end the war, Modi did not announce any intention to use economic relations with Russia as an instrument of pressure on the Kremlin.

Zelenskyy named conditions for deterring Putin and the role of world leaders23.04.26, 09:46 • 4024 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Mahatma Gandhi
India
Narendra Modi
Ukraine