The US war with Iran has become a test for the SCO ahead of the Xi–Putin summit – Bloomberg

$44.5451.86
ukenru
01:55 AM • 1110 views
The U.S. Senate called on the House of Representatives to urgently pass new sanctions against Russia
12:55 AM • 4130 views
A Russian State Duma deputy called for the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine
12:16 AM • 5752 views
Iran's Supreme Leader called on Muslim countries to unite against the United States and Israel
09:36 PM • 12279 views
Mourning wreaths appeared near defense companies in Lithuania and the Czech Republic – Russian intelligence services suspected of provocationPhoto
09:15 PM • 12556 views
In Germany, Wagenknecht’s party wants to join forces with the AfD to oppose aid to Ukraine
August 30, 12:11 PM • 30559 views
Russia intensifies its "gray zone" war against Europe - WSJ
August 30, 10:49 AM • 37482 views
Russia must feel that the war is returning to where it came from - Zelenskyy on "long-range sanctions"Video
Exclusive
August 30, 08:01 AM • 36230 views
The beginning of September may be tense: astrologer names key dates for Ukraine
August 30, 07:01 AM • 31814 views
Ukrainian forces used FP-1 drones to attack airfields and oil refineries in Russia
August 30, 04:44 AM • 36224 views
CIA Director proposed a meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and putin to end the war – Axios
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
1.2m/s
83%
749mm
Popular news
The President of Finland does not believe in Russia's attack on NATO and rules out a nuclear strike on UkraineAugust 30, 04:30 PM • 6506 views
Up to half the price of the product: marketplace commissions and logistics costs have surged in RussiaAugust 30, 04:59 PM • 8950 views
The Kremlin named a condition for a meeting between Zelenskyy, Putin and TrumpAugust 30, 05:14 PM • 11404 views
NASA has launched the new Roman space telescope to study dark matter and exoplanetsAugust 30, 05:28 PM • 7450 views
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhoto10:06 PM • 6522 views
Publications
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 105868 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 107060 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatoryAugust 28, 12:21 PM • 86112 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-thirdAugust 28, 09:56 AM • 84366 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 82010 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Alexander Stubb
Xi Jinping
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Odesa Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in Nashville12:06 AM • 1986 views
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhoto10:06 PM • 6556 views
Taylor Swift donated $50,000 to the mother of three who was injured while rescuing a person after a car accidentPhotoAugust 30, 12:05 AM • 36709 views
Tom Hardy has embarked on a rap career and released his debut album under the pseudonym Frankie PulitzerAugust 29, 10:05 PM • 36177 views
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 54347 views
Actual
Bild
9K720 Iskander
P-800 Oniks
Sukhoi Su-30
SpaceX Dragon

The US war with Iran has become a test for the SCO ahead of the Xi–Putin summit – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

SCO leaders will meet in Kyrgyzstan amid US pressure on Iran. The organization is expected to provide Tehran with political, but not military, support.

The US war with Iran has become a test for the SCO ahead of the Xi–Putin summit – Bloomberg

The confrontation between the United States and Iran has become a serious test for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which China and Russia have been expanding for years as a counterweight to Washington's influence. The leaders of the SCO countries will meet at a summit in Kyrgyzstan amid mounting U.S. pressure on Tehran, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for the first time since the beginning of the U.S. and Israeli war against Iran. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leaders of the Central Asian states, Pakistan, and Belarus will also attend the summit.

Bloomberg notes that the SCO has expanded significantly in recent years, but contradictions among its members still prevent the organisation from turning its geopolitical ambitions into joint mechanisms for action.

The SCO is expected to offer Iran mostly symbolic support

According to the publication, the summit participants are likely to demonstrate political solidarity with Tehran; however, neither China nor Russia has so far shown readiness to provide Iran with military support, while economic assistance has remained limited.

China warned that it would defend its interests in response to new U.S. sanctions against Iran25.08.26, 16:53 • 4388 views

An additional challenge has been the threat of new U.S. sanctions against Iran and the countries supporting it. Analysts believe that the situation could demonstrate the SCO's limited ability to protect even its own member states.

The SCO brings together China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan. According to the World Bank, the organisation's countries account for more than 40% of the world's population and about a quarter of global GDP.

Putin, the leaders of China and Iran will gather for a summit in Kyrgyzstan29.08.26, 11:00 • 6360 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Masoud Pezeshkian
Belarus
Tajikistan
Israel
World Bank
Bloomberg L.P.
Kyrgyzstan
Uzbekistan
India
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
China
United States
Pakistan
Iran
Kazakhstan