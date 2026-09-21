Trump announced "very important developments" in the war with Iran
Kyiv • UNN
Trump said he was considering a deal, applying pressure, or military escalation regarding Iran. He also allowed for a meeting with Pezeshkian.
U.S. President Donald Trump said that he is in a "decision-making mode" regarding Iran and announced major developments in the near future. He told Fox News chief international correspondent Trey Yingst, Fox News reports, according to UNN.
Details
According to Trump, he is currently considering several options for further action regarding Tehran — from reaching a deal and continuing economic pressure to a large-scale military escalation.
Very important things will happen in the not-too-distant future
Trump allowed for a meeting with the president of Iran
At the same time, Trump said that he would probably agree to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the UN General Assembly in New York.
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The U.S. president also issued a warning to Tehran amid the escalating situation.
My question is whether and when I should destroy the entire country. They had better behave themselves
Thus, Trump left open both a diplomatic and a military scenario for further U.S. action regarding Iran.
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