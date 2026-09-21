Trump announced "very important developments" in the war with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he is in a "decision-making mode" regarding Iran and announced major developments in the near future. He told Fox News chief international correspondent Trey Yingst, Fox News reports, according to UNN.

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According to Trump, he is currently considering several options for further action regarding Tehran — from reaching a deal and continuing economic pressure to a large-scale military escalation.

Very important things will happen in the not-too-distant future — the U.S. president said.

Trump allowed for a meeting with the president of Iran

At the same time, Trump said that he would probably agree to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Houthis said they would not attack U.S. ships in the Red Sea

The U.S. president also issued a warning to Tehran amid the escalating situation.

My question is whether and when I should destroy the entire country. They had better behave themselves — Trump said.

Thus, Trump left open both a diplomatic and a military scenario for further U.S. action regarding Iran.

Trump threatened Iran's leadership with destruction but allowed for a meeting with the country's president