The Houthis said they would not attack U.S. ships in the Red Sea

The Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis said they would not attack American ships in the Red Sea, but would continue military operations against Saudi Arabia. Houthi Political Bureau member Mohammed al-Bukhaiti said this in an interview with the Associated Press, UNN reports.

Details

According to al-Bukhaiti, Washington contacted the Houthis after their rapid advance along Yemen’s western coast toward the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

We confirmed that we are not attacking the United States or any other country in the strait, except for the Saudi enemy. This remains the case — he said.

Houthis warn other countries against supporting Saudi Arabia

Al-Bukhaiti also warned other states against joining Saudi Arabia in the renewed civil war in Yemen.

More than 115,000 people have fled their homes due to the Houthis’ new offensive in Yemen

U.S. President Donald Trump previously confirmed contacts between his administration and the Houthis and said that the group does not seek to fight the United States

According to the AP, a meeting between U.S. and Houthi representatives took place in Oman last weekend. At the same time, al-Bukhaiti confirmed only indirect contacts through Oman, which is acting as a mediator between the parties.

The Houthi representative also assured that the group does not seek to block the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, through which one of the world’s key maritime trade routes passes.

The Houthis attacked Riyadh airport and Saudi Arabia’s oil hub with missiles and drones