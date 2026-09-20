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Ukraine will become one of the main topics of the UN General Assembly in New York
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Trump threatened Iran's leadership with destruction but allowed for a meeting with the country's president

Kyiv • UNN

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Trump called on Iran to reach a deal, threatening economic decline or the destruction of its leadership. Tehran warned of strikes on U.S. bases.

Trump threatened Iran's leadership with destruction but allowed for a meeting with the country's president

US President Donald Trump said that Iran's leadership must reach a deal with the United States, otherwise the country faces economic collapse or the destruction of its leadership. At the same time, the American president said he would be open to meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to Fox News, Trump made the statement during a phone conversation with a journalist from the network. Pezeshkian is due to arrive in New York this week to attend the UN General Assembly.

The Houthis attacked Riyadh airport and Saudi Arabia’s oil hub with missiles and drones20.09.26, 04:58 • 19288 views

Despite the threats, Trump said he was ready to meet with the Iranian president. At the same time, there are currently no signs that Washington and Tehran are ready for a compromise.

Iran threatened strikes on US bases

Iran's Central Military Command said that any new attack would trigger a prolonged response against US bases and interests in the region. Tehran also warned that regional US allies that join the attack would be considered parties to the conflict.

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The Iranian military claims to have information about preparations for a new attack, but did not disclose details.

Tensions intensified after new Houthi missile and drone strikes on Saudi Arabia. The US State Department warned Americans of the risk of an unpredictable escalation in the Middle East, possible flight cancellations, and the closure of airspace.

Iran executes man accused of spying for Mossad19.09.26, 17:48 • 6440 views

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