The Moscow oil refinery halted operations after an attack by Ukrainian FP-1 UAVs

The Moscow Oil Refinery has completely halted operations following an attack by FP-1 long-range drones. This was reported by the Ukrainian strike UAV manufacturer Fire Point, UNN writes.

The Defense Forces used FP-1 long-range drones to strike the Moscow Oil Refinery overnight. The attack was confirmed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It is one of Russia’s largest oil refineries, located in the Kapotnya district of Moscow. Its capacity is 11 million tonnes of oil per year. The plant supplied about 40% of Moscow’s fuel market and 70% of the Moscow region’s demand for gasoline and jet fuel.

As a result of the strikes, the plant was completely shut down. All primary refining units, as well as some secondary refining units, were damaged - the statement reads.

Fire Point does not rule out that the fuel situation in russia will worsen.

Russian oil refineries are coming under attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces one after another. Can Ukraine reach the rest?

We would add

Overnight, the Defense Forces also destroyed another warehouse complex in the Moscow region using FP-1 drones. As a result of the strikes, the warehouses of the company "Sovremennye Skladskie Tekhnologii" caught fire.