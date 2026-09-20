Macron responded to Trump’s claims regarding Saint Pierre and Miquelon

French President Emmanuel Macron responded to the territorial claims of his American counterpart, Donald Trump. He stated that the island territory of Saint Pierre and Miquelon in the Atlantic Ocean is French, reports BFMTV, according to UNN.

This happened after Trump published a map on which the archipelago was marked with the U.S. flag.

In response, Macron said that this territory is "closely linked to France."

We will not repeat this every morning simply because people come up with strange ideas or say strange things