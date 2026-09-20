Macron responded to Trump’s claims regarding Saint Pierre and Miquelon
Kyiv • UNN
The French leader stated that Saint Pierre and Miquelon is French territory. Trump marked the archipelago with the U.S. flag on a published map.
French President Emmanuel Macron responded to the territorial claims of his American counterpart, Donald Trump. He stated that the island territory of Saint Pierre and Miquelon in the Atlantic Ocean is French, reports BFMTV, according to UNN.
Details
This happened after Trump published a map on which the archipelago was marked with the U.S. flag.
In response, Macron said that this territory is "closely linked to France."
We will not repeat this every morning simply because people come up with strange ideas or say strange things
Additionally
Saint Pierre and Miquelon is an overseas collectivity of France, located in the northwestern part of the Atlantic Ocean, 25 kilometers south of the Canadian island of Newfoundland. It is the last remnant of the once-vast colonial empire of New France in North America.
The archipelago received this special status in 2003.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. They discussed the diplomatic process, steps to end the war, and bilateral issues.