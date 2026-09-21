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Bayraktar TB2

New systems could turn the Bayraktar TB2 into “hunters” of Russian radars and air defense systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13719 views

Aselsan has equipped the Bayraktar TB2 with intelligence-gathering and electronic warfare systems. They detect radars, create interference, and help suppress air defense systems.

New systems could turn the Bayraktar TB2 into “hunters” of Russian radars and air defense systems

Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones have received new electronic intelligence and warfare systems that allow them to detect and suppress enemy radars and air defense systems. Such equipment could theoretically expand the capabilities of Ukrainian drones, Defense Express reports, writes UNN.

Details

Turkey’s Aselsan has integrated three external pods onto the Bayraktar TB2: the Antidot 2ES 100, Antidot 2EA 200, and Fulmar 200.

The Antidot 2ES 100 is designed for electronic intelligence. The system can detect, identify, and determine the coordinates of radio-emission sources, including radar stations.

Bayraktar receives air defense countermeasure systems

The second pod, the Antidot 2EA 200, is designed for electronic warfare. It can jam radar operations and increase the drone’s protection against missiles with radar homing seekers.

“This will be a small catastrophe”: “Flash” warned of the threat posed by Russian satellites20.09.26, 14:46 • 19577 views

The simultaneous use of the two systems gives the Bayraktar TB2 the ability to detect air defense elements and counter their radars. In Aselsan’s promotional materials, the Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense gun-missile system is shown among the potential targets.

Another pod, the Fulmar 200, makes it possible to obtain SAR images at a distance of up to 40 km and from an altitude of up to 9 km.

Defense Express notes that, due to dense Russian air defenses, the strike use of Bayraktar TB2 drones in Ukraine is currently limited. The new equipment could theoretically give these drones a different role: reconnaissance, locating Russian radars and surface-to-air missile systems, and participating in the suppression of air defenses.

New details have emerged about NATO aircraft's first shootdown of a drone over Lithuania15.09.26, 07:54 • 71515 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the WorldTechnologies
Bayraktar TB2
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