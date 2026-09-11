Angelina Jolie revealed the main rule in raising her 6 children with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie spoke about her attitude toward growing up and choosing their own paths by her six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The actress admitted that she considers one of parents’ main tasks to be not interfering with their children building their own lives, E! News reports, writes UNN.

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They are definitely individuals. That makes me very happy because, in my opinion, one of the most important things is actually not to get in their way Jolie said.

According to her, it is important for parents to remember that a child has a separate life, their own abilities and ambitions. That is why the actress herself tries above all to support her children’s decisions.

What paths did Jolie’s children choose?

The actress’s older sons, Maddox and Pax, have already tried their hand at the film industry. Maddox worked as an assistant director, while Pax worked as a cinematographer. At the same time, Maddox has also focused on becoming a pilot, whereas Pax continues to be interested in filmmaking.

If you are interested in working on films, you need to be part of the crew, do the hard work and know the different departments Jolie noted.

In May, 21-year-old Zahara graduated from Spelman College. Jolie said that her daughter’s experience at the institution had become important not only for her herself but also for the entire family.

The actress stressed that she is ready to help her children achieve their goals, but does not want to determine their futures for them. At the same time, Jolie admitted that what she values most is the opportunity to remain close to her family.

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