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Ukraine has begun negotiations to connect to the EU's classified satellite systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2724 views

The European Commission has begun negotiations on connecting Ukraine to GOVSATCOM and the future IRIS² network. The terms and timeline are still being agreed.

Ukraine has begun negotiations to connect to the EU's classified satellite systems

The European Commission has begun negotiations with Ukraine on joining the EU’s secure satellite communications systems. This concerns, in particular, GOVSATCOM and the future IRIS² satellite network, Euractiv reports, writes UNN.

Details

Joining would give Ukraine access to the European Union’s secure satellite communications, intended primarily for governmental and security needs. In the future, this would also enable Ukrainian and European military personnel to use a joint secure communications system.

Ukraine may be connected to IRIS²

IRIS² is the EU’s future secure satellite constellation, which Brussels is developing to reduce dependence on non-European communications systems and ensure governmental, defense, and critical communications.

"Some were quite good": Zelenskyy spoke about new ideas from the U.S. regarding peace in Ukraine08.09.26, 15:06 • 3761 view

In parallel, Ukraine is negotiating participation in GOVSATCOM—a system that combines the existing secure satellite resources of EU countries and provides government agencies with communications in crisis situations.

The start of the negotiations opens the way for Ukraine’s integration into the European infrastructure of secure satellite communications. The parties still have to agree on the final terms and timeline for joining.

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Stepan Haftko

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