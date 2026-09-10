Canada is training Ukrainian pilots for Western fighter jets: Zelenskyy named the number

Twenty-one Ukrainian pilots are currently undergoing training in Canada, which is expected to strengthen Ukraine’s combat aviation. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this on September 10 during his official visit to Canada, UNN reports.

"As of today, 21 Ukrainian pilots are undergoing training in Canada; this will be a significant strengthening of combat aviation," Zelenskyy said.

Details

The training of Ukrainian military pilots in Canada is part of an international program to build the capabilities of Ukraine’s Air Force and transition to Western standards. Official Ottawa is participating in the training of Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel as part of the international Air Force Capability Coalition.

Canada has assumed a leading role in training Ukrainian pilots within the Air Force Capability Coalition. The country has earmarked up to 389 million Canadian dollars for the training program for Ukrainian aviation personnel over 2024–2029. The program includes, in particular, Fighter Lead-In Training—an essential stage of preparation before pilots transition to operating modern Western fighter aircraft. The training covers work under Western procedures, tactical training, and other skills necessary for the subsequent mastery of the F-16.

It is worth noting that the first Ukrainian servicemen arrived in Canada for the relevant training back in September 2024. In addition to pilots, specialists responsible for the maintenance and operation of aviation equipment are being trained as part of Canada’s support.

Canada is also supporting Ukraine’s program with simulators and other training tools. In particular, F-16 simulators are being used to train Ukrainian military personnel, allowing them to practice flight and tactical scenarios without involving real aircraft.

At the same time, the training of Ukrainian pilots is taking place not only in Canada. Training under the program to transition to the F-16 is being conducted in several of Ukraine’s partner countries. Among them is Romania, where the European F-16 Training Center operates. There, Ukrainian military personnel undergo theoretical training, use simulators, and conduct flights.

What is known about the Canadian program

Canada has become one of the countries involved in creating a system to train Ukraine’s Air Force to operate Western fighter aircraft. The program’s task is not only to train individual pilots but also to form the necessary number of aviation personnel for the sustainable operation of aircraft, weapons, and the relevant infrastructure.

At the same time, undergoing training in Canada does not mean that Ukraine will automatically receive a corresponding number of fighter aircraft. Fighter Lead-In Training is one stage of preparation, after which pilots must undergo specialized training directly on the F-16 and master the weapons and tactics for using the specific type of aircraft.

Context

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Canada on an official visit from September 9–11. The main topics of talks with the Canadian side include strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, military support, and further bolstering Ukraine’s capabilities to resist Russian aggression.

On September 10, Canada also announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth approximately 350 million Canadian dollars to purchase air-defense interceptor missiles through the U.S. US JUMPSTART mechanism. This assistance concerns air defense, not pilot training, but is part of the broader package of military support for Ukraine.