Teachers at schools can now arrange a deferment in "Reserve+"

Teachers and other teaching staff of general secondary education institutions can now apply for a deferment in the Reserve+ app. The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.

There is no need to collect certificates or contact a CNAP. The system automatically verifies the data in AICOM and the Pension Fund of Ukraine - the statement says.

The following conditions must be met to apply for a deferment:

the educational institution is the primary place of employment;

teaching workload – at least 0.75 of a full-time position;

the position belongs to the teaching staff of a general secondary education institution;

the employer data in AICOM and the Pension Fund of Ukraine match.

It is noted that to apply for a deferment, users need to open the "Services" section in the "Reserve+" app, select "Deferment request," and then — "Teachers and other teaching staff of general secondary education institutions."

After the automatic data verification, the result will appear directly in the app. If it was not possible to apply for a deferment, the Ministry of Defence advises checking whether the information about the place of employment, position, and teaching workload in AICOM and the Pension Fund of Ukraine is up to date.

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