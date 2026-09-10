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Teachers at schools can now arrange a deferment in "Reserve+"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

Teachers can arrange a deferment in "Reserve+" without certificates or visiting an Administrative Services Center. The system automatically verifies employment and workload data.

Teachers at schools can now arrange a deferment in "Reserve+"

Teachers and other teaching staff of general secondary education institutions can now apply for a deferment in the Reserve+ app. The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.

There is no need to collect certificates or contact a CNAP. The system automatically verifies the data in AICOM and the Pension Fund of Ukraine

- the statement says.

The following conditions must be met to apply for a deferment:

  • the educational institution is the primary place of employment;
    • teaching workload – at least 0.75 of a full-time position;
      • the position belongs to the teaching staff of a general secondary education institution;
        • the employer data in AICOM and the Pension Fund of Ukraine match.

          It is noted that to apply for a deferment, users need to open the "Services" section in the "Reserve+" app, select "Deferment request," and then — "Teachers and other teaching staff of general secondary education institutions."

          After the automatic data verification, the result will appear directly in the app. If it was not possible to apply for a deferment, the Ministry of Defence advises checking whether the information about the place of employment, position, and teaching workload in AICOM and the Pension Fund of Ukraine is up to date.

          New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parents26.08.26, 19:14 • 142283 views

          Olga Rozgon

          SocietyEducation
          School
          Mobilization
          Martial law
          Pension Fund of Ukraine
          Ministry of Defense of Ukraine