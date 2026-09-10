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Fire Point erases the concept of Russia’s “deep rear area”: an FP-1 struck a target in the Urals — the company’s CEO Iryna Terekh

Kyiv • UNN

 • 546 views

According to Iryna Terekh, the development of long-range drones makes it possible to erase the concept of Russia’s “deep rear area.”

Fire Point erases the concept of Russia’s “deep rear area”: an FP-1 struck a target in the Urals — the company’s CEO Iryna Terekh

The Ukrainian long-range FP-1 drone recently struck a military facility deep in Russia’s rear in the Urals. The strike demonstrates how the development of Ukrainian technologies is gradually erasing the concept of the “deep rear” from the aggressor’s military vocabulary. This was stated by Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh, the manufacturer of strike drones, during a panel discussion held as part of the MSPO International Defence Industry Exhibition in Poland, reports UNN correspondent.

Yesterday, Fire Point drones set a world record: they flew more than 3,300 km and struck a military facility deep in the rear in the Urals

Iryna Terekh said.

She noted that in 2022, such a result would have seemed almost unrealistic.

I think that if we had seen such a news report back then, we probably would have thought that it was something incredible. But this is our reality. And simply thanks to smart engineers, their talent, modern technologies, accessible technologies, and the use of as many off-the-shelf components as possible, we are erasing the concept of the deep rear from Russia’s military vocabulary

the Fire Point CEO added.

Iryna Terekh also drew attention to the historical aspect of this concept.

And what is interesting is that, if I am not mistaken, the concept of the deep rear was invented by Russia at one time — back in the 1930s. So irony can take different forms

she added.

In 2026, around 60% of Ukraine’s attacks on Russia were carried out using Fire Point weapons, the company’s CEO Iryna Terekh says09.09.26, 11:44 • 3526 views

We remind you

Earlier, Fire Point reported that the long-range FP-1 UAV had struck the Novy Urengoy plant for preparing condensate for transport (ZPKT) in Russia’s Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. A fire broke out there. The strike caused a wave of concern among Russians.

Yevhen Tsarenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Iryna Terekh
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