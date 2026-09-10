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The SBU detained a 19-year-old FSB hitman who was preparing to murder an activist in the Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

In the Kyiv region, a 19-year-old FSB agent from Mykolaiv who was planning to kill an activist was detained. Three pistols with silencers were seized from him.

The SBU detained a 19-year-old FSB hitman who was preparing to murder an activist in the Kyiv region

The SBU counterintelligence service detained an FSB killer from the Russian Federation who, according to the investigation, was to carry out the contract killing of a well-known public activist in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The SBU noted that the suspect planned to shoot the activist during his morning walk with his dog in the forest.

He had been tracking the potential victim’s daily schedule and routes for a long time, and had also received the coordinates of a cache from the FSB, from which he retrieved a pistol with ammunition and a silencer. In accordance with the Russian special service’s instructions, the attacker was to spend the night in the forest near the public figure’s home and kill him with several shots from an ambush

- the Security Service said in a statement.

The detainee turned out to be a 19-year-old resident of Mykolaiv recruited by the enemy. He came to the attention of enemy intelligence because of his activity on social media. In particular, the suspect published posts supporting fascist and Nazi ideology.

During searches, three pistols with silencers and ammunition were found and seized from him, as well as smartphones containing evidence of cooperation with Russian special services.

The detainee was notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law);
    • Part 1 of Article 14, Clause 11 of Part 2 of Article 115 (preparation for the intentional contract killing);
      • Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

        The suspect is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment.

        Reminder

        The counterintelligence service of the Security Service of Ukraine detained in the Poltava region a Russian agent who was preparing the murder of the commander of one of the military units stationed in the region.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

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