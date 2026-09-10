In Kyiv, Russians struck a gas station near the Respublika shopping mall with a drone — there are casualties

In Kyiv, Russians struck a gas station on the Ring Road near the Respublika shopping mall. Four people were injured, reports UNN.

Details

Footage showing clouds of smoke and a fire at the site of the strike appeared on social media.

Russia has begun attacks on Kyiv gas stations. Ukrnafta on the Ring Road has been destroyed. Near the Respublika shopping mall. Do not stay at gas stations during air-raid alerts - it was reported on social media.

The innovations regarding air-raid alerts were also subjected to criticism.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that a passenger car caught fire at the site of the strike, and a public transport stop was damaged. A fire also broke out in an eight-story non-residential building. After a second strike, diesel generators caught fire.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Kyiv reported that medical teams had been called to the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, where the Ukrnafta gas station is located, and also provided details of the incident..

In the Holosiivskyi district, a UAV fell onto the territory of a gas station. The fire and the blaze involving one car were promptly extinguished. Three people were injured. Medics are providing them with assistance - Vitali Klitschko reported.

We remind you

As a result of Russian strikes on food warehouses and logistics centers in Kyiv and a number of other Ukrainian cities, disruptions in the supply of certain products began.