Musk’s ex-wife revealed the scandalous nickname he allegedly gave the mothers of his 14 children

Musk's ex-wife Justine Musk revealed details of their relationship and the billionaire's attitude toward the mothers of his 14 children. In the new documentary "Musk," she claims that Musk uses a specific term for them, reports E! News, as written by UNN.

Details

According to Justine, Musk calls the mothers of his children "breeders," which can be translated as "procreators." She also claims that, to him, the mothers of his children are "interchangeable."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surprised by King Charles III’s decision regarding their status

Justine was married to Musk from 2000 to 2008. They had 6 children, but their firstborn, Nevada, died shortly after birth in 2002.

"I am the alpha"

According to Justine, during their first dance at the wedding, Musk told her that he was the "alpha" in the relationship. She also said that it was during her marriage to him that she learned about the concept of "gaslighting."

Salma Hayek celebrated her 60th birthday with revealing photos from a swim in the ocean

The documentary also discusses Musk's views on fertility. Back in 2022, he called the decline in the birth rate "the greatest danger facing civilization." According to The Times, before the birth of his child with Ashley St. Clair, Musk also wrote to her that he wanted a "legion of children before the civil war."

Musk himself criticized the documentary. He called it "a hit that misses" and said that its main shortcoming was that the film turned out to be boring throughout all 4 hours.

Pamela Anderson spoke about the diagnosis after which doctors gave her about 10 years to live