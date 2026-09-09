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Drone threat beyond the Arctic Circle: Russia complains that Ukraine attacked a plant in Yamal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7234 views

A drone threat was declared in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug; the likely target was Gazprom Pererabotka’s Novy Urengoy plant. The facility being hit has not been officially confirmed.

Drone threat beyond the Arctic Circle: Russia complains that Ukraine attacked a plant in Yamal

On September 9, a drone threat was declared in Russia’s Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. According to preliminary data, the Novy Urengoy Plant for Preparing Condensate for Transportation may have come under attack, UNN reports, citing the press service of the region’s governor. 

Residents have already been urged to remain indoors and stay away from windows. 

It should be emphasized that, as of now, there has been no confirmation in the information space from the Russian authorities or Gazprom regarding damage to the facility. Russian official bodies have also not reported that a drone struck the Novy Urengoy Plant for Preparing Condensate for Transportation specifically, nor have they reported a fire or damage to technological equipment. There is also no confirmation regarding possible consequences for the facility’s operations. 

What is known about the plant that may have been hit by attack UAVs 

The facility is located in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, more than 3,000 km in a straight line from Ukraine. The Novy Urengoy Plant for Preparing Condensate for Transportation is one  of the region’s key gas-condensate infrastructure facilities. The facility is part of the Gazprom Pererabotka structure and prepares gas condensate for further transportation and processing.

The plant’s design capacity after modernization is approximately 19.5 million tonnes of raw materials per year. The facility receives unstable gas condensate from fields in Western Siberia, including the Yamburg, Zapolyarnoye, and Urengoy fields. The plant produces, among other things, stable and de-ethanized condensate, a broad fraction of light hydrocarbons, and liquefied hydrocarbon gases. Some of the prepared raw material is sent by pipeline for further processing.

In 2021, a large-scale fire occurred at the Novy Urengoy Plant for Preparing Condensate for Transportation, at the condensate de-ethanization unit. After the accident, Gazprom implemented a project to build a new unit, which was commissioned in 2024.

In addition

Amid the alleged UAV threat,  restrictions on the operation of aviation infrastructure were also recorded in Novy Urengoy. In particular, flights from and to the city were delayed.

We remind you

As reported  by Denis Shtilerman, co-founder of the attack-drone manufacturing company Fire Point,  the Ukrainian long-range FP-1 UAV traveled approximately 3,200 km and struck the Novy Urengoy Plant for Preparing Condensate for Transportation (ZPKT) in Russia’s Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in Ukraine
Denys Shtilerman
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