Salma Hayek celebrated her 60th birthday with revealing photos from a swim in the ocean

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek celebrated her 60th birthday with a series of candid photos taken while swimming in the ocean. The star shared the photos on social media, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

In the published shots, the naked actress lies in shallow water, while in another photograph she poses with her back to the camera. Hayek captioned the post succinctly: "60 and grateful."

The actress previously admitted that aging turned out to be nothing like she had expected. According to Hayek, she was afraid that with age she would stop working and lose many of her usual abilities, but that did not happen.

I don't feel that I have lost my flexibility, agility, or even my strength. I have to say that I think it's wonderful to grow old with someone – the actress said.

Hayek has been married to French businessman François-Henri Pinault since 2009. This year, their family also grew—the actress became a grandmother for the first time after the birth of a child to her stepson, François Pinault Jr.

Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow up