Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow up

Khloé Kardashian shared new photos of her children—8-year-old True and 4-year-old Tatum—to mark the start of the school year. E! News reports, UNN writes.

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The 42-year-old star said that Tatum started school for the first time, while True has already begun third grade.

I CANNOT believe Tatum started school today! And my True is already in third grade! Both of my babies have officially started school, and I truly don't know how we got here - Kardashian wrote.

In the published photos, True and Tatum pose in school outfits against a festive arrangement of balloons, oversized pencils, markers, apples, and a school blackboard.

Kardashian admitted that she is grateful for every new stage in her children's lives, but would like to slow down time a little. She noted that she is proud of True and Tatum and is looking forward to seeing what the new school year will bring them.

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