Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in California

American musician and producer Finneas O'Connell, Billie Eilish's older brother, married actress and beauty brand founder Claudia Sulewski. The wedding took place on August 29 in Montecito, California, and the ceremony was officiated by Eilish herself, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

The couple, who began dating in 2018, exchanged vows at San Ysidro Ranch in the presence of family and friends. Billie Eilish chose an olive-green off-the-shoulder dress for the ceremony.

Guests included Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, as well as Billie Eilish's partner Nat Wolff.

The bride changed into 4 wedding looks

According to Vogue, for the wedding events Claudia Sulewski chose 4 custom looks by Oscar de la Renta—for the rehearsal dinner, ceremony, reception, and after-party.

Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world

For the main ceremony, Sulewski wore an ivory silk faille ball gown with a dropped waist, pleated skirt, and long train.

Finneas and Sulewski met through a dating app in 2018. By the time of their wedding, they had been in a relationship for about 8 years.

Billie Eilish may star in a new film adaptation of Sylvia Plath's novel "The Bell Jar"