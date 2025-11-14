$42.040.02
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1738 views

Billie Eilish criticized Elon Musk for accumulating wealth, claiming that he could have spent his money on philanthropic goals. The singer shared an infographic stating that Musk could end world hunger and rebuild Gaza.

Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world

Billie Eilish accuses Tesla CEO, tech billionaire Elon Musk of hoarding wealth: approaching trillionaire status, the American entrepreneur could spend his money on philanthropic causes, the pop star believes. UNN reports with reference to New Musical Express.

Details

23-year-old singer Billie Eilish shared several critical posts about tech multi-millionaire Elon Musk on Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 13.

As is known, the CEO of Tesla and former ally of US President Donald Trump is the richest person in the world with a net worth of about $473 billion. Musk is currently rapidly heading towards becoming the world's first trillionaire, as the tech company has approved a landmark pay package that will entitle the magnate to nearly $1 trillion worth of Tesla shares if he meets certain company performance targets over the next decade.

Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk's $1 trillion compensation package07.11.25, 04:28 • 4097 views

However, according to Billie Eilish, based on an infographic she shared, Elon Musk could end world hunger, save endangered species, rebuild Gaza, and do much more to "save the world."

After sharing the infographic, Eilish wrote, exposing him as "pathetically cowardly."

Addition

The call and "exposure" of Musk came some time after the 2025 Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards ceremony, where Eilish was honored with the Music Innovator Award.

Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisser19.10.25, 07:31 • 99113 views

In her acceptance speech, Eilish drew attention to the numerous billionaires in the room, including Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg:

We are now living in a time when the world is truly very bad and very dark, and people need empathy and help more than ever, especially in our country. If you have money, it would be great to use it for good causes and maybe give it to some people who need it.

- noted the American singer and animal rights activist.

"I love you all, but there are some people here who have a lot more money than I do... and if you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire?" she asked, before saying, "Give your money away, shorties."

Recall

Billie Eilish became the main winner of the American Music Awards - 2025, winning in all seven nominations, including "Artist of the Year" and "Album of the Year."

Elon Musk predicts the disappearance of traditional money and the measurement of value in energy10.11.25, 03:35 • 19679 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

