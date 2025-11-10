Elon Musk predicts the disappearance of traditional money and the measurement of value in energy

Traditional money may disappear in the future. This forecast was made by billionaire and Tesla founder Elon Musk at a company shareholders' meeting, UNN reports.

According to Musk, the value of goods and services will likely be measured in units of energy instead.

Perhaps there will be no money at all in the future. Or there will be money, but it can be measured in watts. For example, how much energy can be produced in terms of electricity - said the billionaire.

At the same time, he joked that shareholders might want to "hold on to Tesla shares."

Tesla shares fell more than 3% on Friday, reducing Elon Musk's fortune by $10 billion. This happened after shareholders approved a compensation plan that could bring him $1 trillion over a decade.

