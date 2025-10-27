Musk is back in Trump's good graces after summer disputes

$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 20842 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 31369 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 45944 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 37733 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 41169 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 39548 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 42056 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36925 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34808 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28604 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1.8m/s
78%
740mm
Popular news
EU considers "Plan B" for Ukraine after summit failure with "reparations loan" - PoliticoOctober 27, 10:55 AM • 11131 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 49800 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 34303 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 32391 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhoto04:54 PM • 17847 views
Publications
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhoto04:54 PM • 18120 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 32669 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 45944 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 96534 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 118465 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Keir Starmer
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Great Britain
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help07:31 PM • 2272 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 34530 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 50015 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 58703 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 68750 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Storm Shadow cruise missile
SWIFT

Musk is back in Trump's good graces after summer disputes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

After long disputes and strained relations, Elon Musk and Donald Trump have started communicating again, the American president said.

Musk is back in Trump's good graces after summer disputes

US President Donald Trump said he is in contact with Elon Musk and their relationship is now "good." After several months of public conflicts, this warming could have a noticeable impact on the political arena and media ahead of the 2026 and 2028 elections, Politico writes, as reported by UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that he is "in touch with Elon Musk," adding that they have spoken "from time to time" since their joint attendance at Charlie Kirk's funeral last month in Arizona, and that their relationship is "good."

"I've always liked Elon. He had a bad period. He had a bad moment. But I like Elon, and I suspect I'll always like him," Trump said in response to a Politico question aboard Air Force One, which was flying to Japan.

These comments are the latest sign of a noticeable warming between them after a summer of public animosity, the publication emphasizes.

Addition

Trump and Musk have repeatedly clashed, exchanging personal insults and political threats, as the billionaire and owner of X stated that he might support candidates running against Republicans and even create a political party called the "American Party."

Trump then warned that Musk would face "very serious consequences" if he carried out his threats, and even suggested setting the Department of Government Efficiency, which Musk controlled in its early stages, against the billionaire.

"The renewed friendship between Trump and Musk could have serious political and financial implications ahead of the 2026 and 2028 elections," the publication concluded, adding that X owner Musk remains one of the most influential voices in conservative media, with the potential to influence races through significant donations.

Read also: Tesla is losing market: sales are falling due to competition, old models, and Musk's policies – Bloomberg

Alona Utkina

News of the World
US Elections
Arizona
Air Force One
Tesla, Inc.
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Japan
United States