Musk is back in Trump's good graces after summer disputes

US President Donald Trump said he is in contact with Elon Musk and their relationship is now "good." After several months of public conflicts, this warming could have a noticeable impact on the political arena and media ahead of the 2026 and 2028 elections, Politico writes, as reported by UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that he is "in touch with Elon Musk," adding that they have spoken "from time to time" since their joint attendance at Charlie Kirk's funeral last month in Arizona, and that their relationship is "good."

"I've always liked Elon. He had a bad period. He had a bad moment. But I like Elon, and I suspect I'll always like him," Trump said in response to a Politico question aboard Air Force One, which was flying to Japan.

These comments are the latest sign of a noticeable warming between them after a summer of public animosity, the publication emphasizes.

Addition

Trump and Musk have repeatedly clashed, exchanging personal insults and political threats, as the billionaire and owner of X stated that he might support candidates running against Republicans and even create a political party called the "American Party."

Trump then warned that Musk would face "very serious consequences" if he carried out his threats, and even suggested setting the Department of Government Efficiency, which Musk controlled in its early stages, against the billionaire.

"The renewed friendship between Trump and Musk could have serious political and financial implications ahead of the 2026 and 2028 elections," the publication concluded, adding that X owner Musk remains one of the most influential voices in conservative media, with the potential to influence races through significant donations.

