Billie Eilish may star in a new film adaptation of Sylvia Plath's novel "The Bell Jar"

American singer and Academy Award winner Billie Eilish is preparing to make her acting debut in a film directed by Sarah Polley - an adaptation of the novel "The Bell Jar" by American writer Sylvia Plath. This is reported by Variety, writes UNN.

Details

Oscar winner Sarah Polley will write and direct the film. This will be her first film since winning Best Adapted Screenplay in 2023. Eilish is a two-time Oscar winner for co-writing original songs for the films "Barbie" and "No Time to Die" with her brother Finneas.

"The Bell Jar" is Sylvia Plath's only novel. The semi-autobiographical story tells of a young woman who gradually descends into mental illness against the backdrop of rigid societal expectations for women in the 1950s. The book, considered a literary classic, was published under a pseudonym in 1963, shortly before the writer's suicide.

The project has been in development for some time with Eilish's involvement. Several film companies and producer Joy Gorman Wettels, who initiated the film's creation, will serve as producers.

Eilish previously appeared as an actress in the series "Swarm," created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers. Her performance received positive reviews and earned her a People's Choice Award for TV Performance of the Year, as well as a nomination for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series.

The ten-time Grammy winner is also working on a documentary about her concert tour, which she is co-directing with renowned director James Cameron.

