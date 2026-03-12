Billie Eilish may star in a new film adaptation of Sylvia Plath's novel "The Bell Jar"

$43.980.1150.930.10
ukenru
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 10211 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
03:30 PM • 18141 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
03:26 PM • 21112 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
02:55 PM • 14717 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
02:27 PM • 14832 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 13103 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 21862 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 39257 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM • 49137 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM • 58289 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
1.4m/s
63%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhotoMarch 12, 11:29 AM • 44989 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first timeMarch 12, 12:00 PM • 26773 views
Budapest names condition for return of money seized from Ukrainian collectorsMarch 12, 12:32 PM • 34848 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 14527 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 17256 views
Publications
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
03:26 PM • 21112 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 17286 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 14553 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhotoMarch 12, 11:29 AM • 45021 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plantMarch 12, 09:55 AM • 49985 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Billie Eilish
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Romania
Iran
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wife05:23 PM • 5268 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideo02:36 PM • 9728 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the ranking02:24 PM • 9728 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first timeMarch 12, 12:00 PM • 26805 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 47576 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Gold
Film

Billie Eilish may star in a new film adaptation of Sylvia Plath's novel "The Bell Jar"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2078 views

Billie Eilish is preparing to make her film debut in Sarah Polley's adaptation of Sylvia Plath's novel "The Bell Jar," which tells the story of a young woman who descends into mental illness against the backdrop of the strict societal expectations of the 1950s.

Billie Eilish may star in a new film adaptation of Sylvia Plath's novel "The Bell Jar"

American singer and Academy Award winner Billie Eilish is preparing to make her acting debut in a film directed by Sarah Polley - an adaptation of the novel "The Bell Jar" by American writer Sylvia Plath. This is reported by Variety, writes UNN.

Details

Oscar winner Sarah Polley will write and direct the film. This will be her first film since winning Best Adapted Screenplay in 2023. Eilish is a two-time Oscar winner for co-writing original songs for the films "Barbie" and "No Time to Die" with her brother Finneas.

"The Bell Jar" is Sylvia Plath's only novel. The semi-autobiographical story tells of a young woman who gradually descends into mental illness against the backdrop of rigid societal expectations for women in the 1950s. The book, considered a literary classic, was published under a pseudonym in 1963, shortly before the writer's suicide.

The project has been in development for some time with Eilish's involvement. Several film companies and producer Joy Gorman Wettels, who initiated the film's creation, will serve as producers.

Eilish previously appeared as an actress in the series "Swarm," created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers. Her performance received positive reviews and earned her a People's Choice Award for TV Performance of the Year, as well as a nomination for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series.

The ten-time Grammy winner is also working on a documentary about her concert tour, which she is co-directing with renowned director James Cameron.

Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"07.03.26, 15:15 • 42174 views

Olga Rozgon

CultureNews of the World
Billie Eilish
Musician
Director
Film
Series