In Kyiv, a freshman initiation ceremony was held outdoors during an air raid alert; police opened proceedings

In the capital, a first-year students’ initiation ceremony was held outdoors during an air raid alert, and the students were not sent to a shelter. As reported by the Kyiv police, law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances; criminal proceedings have been opened, UNN reports.

Details

Today, at around 11:10 a.m., police received a report that an event involving students was being held on the premises of one of the capital’s universities in the Darnytskyi district during an air raid alert.

An investigative and operational team from the district police department went to the scene. Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that an event to initiate first-year students as students was being held in the open area of the educational institution. At the same time, after the "Air Raid Alert" signal was announced, the event was not stopped, and the students were not directed to a shelter.

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Based on this fact, investigators from the Darnytskyi District Police Department entered information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—official negligence.

As part of the criminal proceedings, law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

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