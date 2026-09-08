In Kyiv, a freshman initiation ceremony was held outdoors during an air raid alert; police opened proceedings

$44.470.1051.680.11
ukenru
Exclusive
12:04 PM • 4088 views
Clarifications from the Ministry of Finance may help in cases concerning the taxation of aircraft leasing: an expert explained the mechanism
10:15 AM • 10426 views
Zelenskyy named possible locations for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States and Russia
10:13 AM • 11484 views
The Russians struck the "We Are Ukraine" and "We Are Ukraine+" TV channels with a Shahed drone; there are casualties.Photo
07:39 AM • 21505 views
Six regions of Ukraine are without power due to enemy shelling
06:50 AM • 21351 views
Russian forces attacked the Kyiv–Sumy train; 90 passengers were rescuedVideo
September 8, 03:56 AM • 28621 views
Attack on Kyiv: two dead and seven injured
September 7, 11:32 PM • 39406 views
The Kremlin has set a new deadline for capturing Donetsk Oblast — Palisa
September 7, 08:14 PM • 33877 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko has resigned
September 7, 06:43 PM • 32110 views
Ukraine wants to use September–October to restart the diplomatic process — Zelenskyy
September 7, 05:44 PM • 28424 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has once again submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a package of bills on abolishing duty-free exemptions for parcels worth up to €150
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
2m/s
45%
751mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on September 8 in Ukraine and around the worldSeptember 8, 02:58 AM • 7118 views
Night attack on Kyiv: six injured, three hospitalizedSeptember 8, 03:02 AM • 32861 views
ISW: Russia’s culture of lying harms its ability to wage warSeptember 8, 04:15 AM • 7760 views
Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated nearly 1,500 Russian troops and destroyed 1,592 UAVs — General StaffPhotoSeptember 8, 04:22 AM • 13111 views
The number of people injured in Kyiv has risen to 16 following Russia’s overnight attack on September 8Photo08:35 AM • 16156 views
Publications
Clarifications from the Ministry of Finance may help in cases concerning the taxation of aircraft leasing: an expert explained the mechanism
Exclusive
12:04 PM • 4082 views
Up to €45 billion in 2026: what conditions Ukraine must meet to receive EU fundingSeptember 7, 06:16 PM • 42928 views
UEFA Champions League 2026/27: First-round scheduleSeptember 7, 01:32 PM • 57894 views
The metro and city institutions will operate, while mass events will be restricted — how life in Kyiv will change after September 10September 7, 01:02 PM • 59416 views
Fire Point at the defense exhibition MSPO in Poland will showcase the FP-5 "Flamingo" and the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missilesSeptember 7, 12:38 PM • 61086 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Iryna Terekh
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 70001 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 66211 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 74052 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 90989 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 85483 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Social network
Cruise missile
P-800 Oniks

In Kyiv, a freshman initiation ceremony was held outdoors during an air raid alert; police opened proceedings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

A university event in the capital's Darnytskyi district was held outdoors during an air raid alert. Police opened proceedings for official negligence.

In Kyiv, a freshman initiation ceremony was held outdoors during an air raid alert; police opened proceedings

In the capital, a first-year students’ initiation ceremony was held outdoors during an air raid alert, and the students were not sent to a shelter. As reported by the Kyiv police, law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances; criminal proceedings have been opened, UNN reports.

Details

Today, at around 11:10 a.m., police received a report that an event involving students was being held on the premises of one of the capital’s universities in the Darnytskyi district during an air raid alert.

An investigative and operational team from the district police department went to the scene. Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that an event to initiate first-year students as students was being held in the open area of the educational institution. At the same time, after the "Air Raid Alert" signal was announced, the event was not stopped, and the students were not directed to a shelter.

Teenager beaten in Odesa region during air raid alert in vocational college shelter: police launch investigation19.10.24, 16:59 • 22800 views

Based on this fact, investigators from the Darnytskyi District Police Department entered information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—official negligence.

As part of the criminal proceedings, law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

Kyiv region police to inform about air raid alerts via loudspeakers during power outages13.01.26, 15:50 • 2674 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
School
Laws
Air raid alert
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv