Teenager beaten in Odesa region during air raid alert in vocational college shelter: police launch investigation

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

+11°
1.5m/s
64%
111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Teenager beaten in Odesa region during air raid alert in vocational college shelter: police launch investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22714 views

In Odesa region, a senior student severely beat a junior student in a college shelter. The police launched an investigation into the fact of intentional light bodily harm and ordered a forensic medical examination.

Teenager beaten in Odesa region during air raid alert in vocational college shelter: police launch investigation

A teenager was beaten in the shelter of Savran College in Odesa region during an air raid alarm. A video of a brutal beating of a teenager, a student of the Northern Vocational College in Savran, has been posted online. Law enforcement officials launched an investigation and ordered a forensic medical examination, UNN reports.

Details

According to Dumskaya's source, the conflict occurred on October 11 during an air raid in the school's hiding place. The participants in the incident live in a dormitory for orphans and nonresidents.

In the video, a young man named Oleksandr insults, punches and kicks the unresisting boy's torso and head. It is unclear what caused the conflict, but the aggressor accuses the victim of being gay and slandering him.

The publication notes that, according to the rules, college employees responsible for their safety were supposed to be in the room with the teenagers during the alarm. But according to media reports, none of the adults were with the children because of the feast that was going on at the time.

The injured boy was taken to the hospital after the incident only the next day, after which his parents took him home.

Beaten in a dormitory: a teenager was taken to intensive care in Khmelnytskyi, police opened a case10.10.24, 16:49 • 13745 views

Add

The police of Odesa region reported that the video of a conflict between boys aged 17 and 16 was discovered by police while monitoring social media and reported it to the boys' parents and guardians.

The mother of the younger boy filed a statement with the police  to bring to justice the older boy who had inflicted bodily harm on her son.

It was established that both boys study at the same educational institution and live in a dormitory there.

As a result of a conflict that arose between the boys, previously on the basis of hostile relations, and took place on October 11 at night on the territory of the institution, the older boy beat the younger one.

Investigators of the territorial police unit initiated proceedings over this fact on the grounds of Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which qualifies as intentional light bodily harm.

As part of the investigation, the police ordered a forensic medical examination, which will determine what kind of injuries the 16-year-old boy sustained and their severity.

Beating of a 15-year-old student in a dormitory in Khmelnytsky region: Ombudsman's response15.10.24, 09:29 • 13084 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

