Teenager beaten in Odesa region during air raid alert in vocational college shelter: police launch investigation
Kyiv • UNN
In Odesa region, a senior student severely beat a junior student in a college shelter. The police launched an investigation into the fact of intentional light bodily harm and ordered a forensic medical examination.
A teenager was beaten in the shelter of Savran College in Odesa region during an air raid alarm. A video of a brutal beating of a teenager, a student of the Northern Vocational College in Savran, has been posted online. Law enforcement officials launched an investigation and ordered a forensic medical examination, UNN reports.
Details
According to Dumskaya's source, the conflict occurred on October 11 during an air raid in the school's hiding place. The participants in the incident live in a dormitory for orphans and nonresidents.
In the video, a young man named Oleksandr insults, punches and kicks the unresisting boy's torso and head. It is unclear what caused the conflict, but the aggressor accuses the victim of being gay and slandering him.
The publication notes that, according to the rules, college employees responsible for their safety were supposed to be in the room with the teenagers during the alarm. But according to media reports, none of the adults were with the children because of the feast that was going on at the time.
The injured boy was taken to the hospital after the incident only the next day, after which his parents took him home.
The police of Odesa region reported that the video of a conflict between boys aged 17 and 16 was discovered by police while monitoring social media and reported it to the boys' parents and guardians.
The mother of the younger boy filed a statement with the police to bring to justice the older boy who had inflicted bodily harm on her son.
It was established that both boys study at the same educational institution and live in a dormitory there.
As a result of a conflict that arose between the boys, previously on the basis of hostile relations, and took place on October 11 at night on the territory of the institution, the older boy beat the younger one.
Investigators of the territorial police unit initiated proceedings over this fact on the grounds of Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which qualifies as intentional light bodily harm.
As part of the investigation, the police ordered a forensic medical examination, which will determine what kind of injuries the 16-year-old boy sustained and their severity.
