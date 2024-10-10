Beaten in a dormitory: a teenager was taken to intensive care in Khmelnytskyi, police opened a case

A freshman was brutally beaten by a third-year student in the dormitory of Khmelnytsky Higher Vocational School No. 11. The victim spent almost a week in intensive care. The police opened a criminal investigation, reports UNN with reference to vsim.ua.

The mother of the victim, 15-year-old Denis Melnyk, told the media that her son's problems began right from the beginning of the school year.

According to her, one day her son called her and asked her to urgently send money - that's when she realized that Denys was being bullied. The mother points to a 17-year-old third-year student, Bohdan. As her son later admitted to her, the boy was constantly attacking him: beating him, throwing things around, and regularly demanding money.

When this was discovered, Denis was transferred to another room. However, this did not stop. At half past 12 at night, on October 2, the son called his mother again. And once again he asked for money. However, no matter how many times the woman called, Denys did not pick up the phone. He only sent a message: “I was beaten, they demand two hundred hryvnias.” When the woman could not reach her child, she called the police.

The boy was hospitalized at the Khmelnytsky City Children's Hospital. Until yesterday, October 8, he was in intensive care.

“He was transferred from the intensive care unit, but he is not allowed to return or move because he has a ruptured spleen, hemorrhage - a cyst formed on the spleen, kidney damage, changes in the lungs, fluid in the lungs - it is difficult for him to breathe. His head was also bruised, he was blue all over: head, chest, concussion,” the woman said.

Director of the Khmelnytsky City Children's Hospital Natalia Zymak-Zakutnya told the media that his condition is stable and serious.

Add

As of now, it is known that law enforcement officers have initiated criminal proceedings for causing grievous bodily harm.

“All participants and witnesses of the conflict have been identified and interrogated. Currently, the pre-trial investigation within the framework of criminal proceedings is ongoing. Based on the results of the examinations, the issue of serving a notice of suspicion will be decided,” law enforcement officers said.