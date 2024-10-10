Beaten in a dormitory: a teenager was taken to intensive care in Khmelnytskyi, police opened a case

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 12813 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 88690 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158939 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133516 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140561 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137791 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178153 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111937 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169535 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138094 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137656 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 77317 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105908 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108096 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 158939 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178153 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169535 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197010 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186082 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137656 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138094 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145140 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136635 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153647 views
Beaten in a dormitory: a teenager was taken to intensive care in Khmelnytskyi, police opened a case

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13726 views

A 15-year-old student was severely beaten by a 17-year-old third-year student who demanded money. The victim spent a week in intensive care with serious injuries, and the police opened a criminal investigation.

A freshman was brutally beaten by a third-year student in the dormitory of Khmelnytsky Higher Vocational School No. 11. The victim spent almost a week in intensive care. The police opened a criminal investigation, reports UNN with reference to vsim.ua.

The mother of the victim, 15-year-old Denis Melnyk, told the media that her son's problems began right from the beginning of the school year. 

According to her, one day her son called her and asked her to urgently send money - that's when she realized that Denys was being bullied. The mother points to a 17-year-old third-year student, Bohdan. As her son later admitted to her, the boy was constantly attacking him: beating him, throwing things around, and regularly demanding money.

When this was discovered, Denis was transferred to another room. However, this did not stop. At half past 12 at night, on October 2, the son called his mother again. And once again he asked for money. However, no matter how many times the woman called, Denys did not pick up the phone. He only sent a message: “I was beaten, they demand two hundred hryvnias.” When the woman could not reach her child, she called the police.

The boy was hospitalized at the Khmelnytsky City Children's Hospital. Until yesterday, October 8, he was in intensive care.

“He was transferred from the intensive care unit, but he is not allowed to return or move because he has a ruptured spleen, hemorrhage - a cyst formed on the spleen, kidney damage, changes in the lungs, fluid in the lungs - it is difficult for him to breathe. His head was also bruised, he was blue all over: head, chest, concussion,” the woman said.

Director of the Khmelnytsky City Children's Hospital Natalia Zymak-Zakutnya told the media that his condition is stable and serious.

Add

As of now, it is known that law enforcement officers have initiated criminal proceedings for causing grievous bodily harm.

“All participants and witnesses of the conflict have been identified and interrogated. Currently, the pre-trial investigation within the framework of criminal proceedings is ongoing. Based on the results of the examinations, the issue of serving a notice of suspicion will be decided,” law enforcement officers said.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky

