Beating of a 15-year-old student in a dormitory in Khmelnytsky region: Ombudsman's response

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 4772 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 38389 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 141894 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 190836 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119258 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353221 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177907 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147641 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196853 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125953 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
58%
Popular news

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 12829 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 12238 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 17288 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 25027 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 19492 views
Publications

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 1006 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 4772 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 19516 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 38389 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 96608 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26269 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28608 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42190 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50430 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138839 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Beating of a 15-year-old student in a dormitory in Khmelnytsky region: Ombudsman's response

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13084 views

A 15-year-old student was hospitalized in intensive care after being beaten in a dormitory. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the state authorities to clarify the circumstances and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Beating of a 15-year-old student in a dormitory in Khmelnytsky region: Ombudsman's response

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets appealed to state bodies to clarify the circumstances and bring the perpetrators to justice over the incident in Khmelnytsky region, where a 15-year-old student was hospitalized after being beaten in a dormitory, UNN reports.

Beating of a 15-year-old student in Khmelnytsky: I appealed to a number of state bodies to respond properly and clarify the circumstances

the Ombudsman wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

Details

According to Lubinets, the incident in question was in the Khmelnytsky region, where a vocational school student was hospitalized after being beaten by another student.

Beaten in a dormitory: a teenager was taken to intensive care in Khmelnytskyi, police opened a case10.10.24, 16:49 • 13745 views

"As soon as this information started spreading on social networks, my Representative in Khmelnytsky region Oksana Kizayeva immediately went to the scene. She spoke with the school director, who said that the school does not have its own dormitory, so it uses the premises of another dormitory on the basis of a contractual relationship, where the incident occurred. Therefore, it was the school staff who were responsible for ensuring compliance with the rules and regulations and discipline in the dormitory," said the Ombudsman.

According to him, it is known that the dormitory staff is on duty according to the schedule from 18.00 to 22.00. "The beating of one student by another happened around 23.00. Another student informed the school staff about the incident. After that, they arrived at the scene with an ambulance and the police," Lubinets said.

"The injured man is currently in hospital, where his spleen was removed," said the Ombudsman.

According to Lubinets, he has sent inquiries to the Main Department of the National Police in Khmelnytsky Oblast to clarify the circumstances of the case and its qualification. "At the same time, it is known that police officers have opened a criminal investigation into the infliction of grievous bodily harm," he added. The Ombudsman also indicated that he had appealed to the Ministry of Education and Science "to conduct an internal investigation into the negligence of the school staff who failed to ensure the proper level of safety of the student." He also sent a request to the National Social Service of Ukraine with a request to take immediate action.

"I hope for an impartial investigation and bringing the perpetrators to justice," the Ombudsman emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Brent
$69.53
Bitcoin
$83,195.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,129.35
Ethereum
$1,806.07