Beating of a 15-year-old student in a dormitory in Khmelnytsky region: Ombudsman's response
A 15-year-old student was hospitalized in intensive care after being beaten in a dormitory. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the state authorities to clarify the circumstances and bring the perpetrators to justice.
Beating of a 15-year-old student in Khmelnytsky
According to Lubinets, the incident in question was in the Khmelnytsky region, where a vocational school student was hospitalized after being beaten by another student.
"As soon as this information started spreading on social networks, my Representative in Khmelnytsky region Oksana Kizayeva immediately went to the scene. She spoke with the school director, who said that the school does not have its own dormitory, so it uses the premises of another dormitory on the basis of a contractual relationship, where the incident occurred. Therefore, it was the school staff who were responsible for ensuring compliance with the rules and regulations and discipline in the dormitory," said the Ombudsman.
According to him, it is known that the dormitory staff is on duty according to the schedule from 18.00 to 22.00. "The beating of one student by another happened around 23.00. Another student informed the school staff about the incident. After that, they arrived at the scene with an ambulance and the police," Lubinets said.
"The injured man is currently in hospital, where his spleen was removed," said the Ombudsman.
According to Lubinets, he has sent inquiries to the Main Department of the National Police in Khmelnytsky Oblast to clarify the circumstances of the case and its qualification. "At the same time, it is known that police officers have opened a criminal investigation into the infliction of grievous bodily harm," he added. The Ombudsman also indicated that he had appealed to the Ministry of Education and Science "to conduct an internal investigation into the negligence of the school staff who failed to ensure the proper level of safety of the student." He also sent a request to the National Social Service of Ukraine with a request to take immediate action.
"I hope for an impartial investigation and bringing the perpetrators to justice," the Ombudsman emphasized.