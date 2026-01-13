Kyiv region police to inform about air raid alerts via loudspeakers during power outages

$43.260.18
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
08:22 AM • 12020 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 16796 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 28862 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 46062 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 35053 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 33459 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 56187 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 23024 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 23682 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
"White Angel" police helped a man with a dog reach his wife, who had evacuated earlier January 13, 04:01 AM • 12215 views
Trump leans towards striking Iran, but for now leaves diplomatic options open - Axios January 13, 05:14 AM • 6812 views
Russia continues to lose ground in Central Asia - Center for Countering Disinformation January 13, 05:44 AM • 5094 views
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attempt 08:16 AM • 14831 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in December 10:02 AM • 13615 views
Kyiv region police to inform about air raid alerts via loudspeakers during power outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The police of Kyiv Oblast will duplicate air raid siren signals via loudspeakers during power outages. Law enforcement officers urge residents to immediately go to shelters.

Kyiv region police to inform about air raid alerts via loudspeakers during power outages

In the Kyiv region, the police will inform residents about air raid alerts even during power outages. For this purpose, law enforcement officers will duplicate the signals with loudspeakers and urge people to immediately go to shelters. This was reported by the Kyiv region police, writes UNN.

Due to prolonged power outages and worsening weather conditions in the service area, law enforcement officers are working in an enhanced mode.

- the message says.

To timely inform the population, police officers will duplicate the "Air raid alert" and "All clear" signals using a loudspeaker.

The Kyiv region police urge not to ignore the air raid alert and to go to a shelter after the notification.

After a meeting on energy, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that the situation is most difficult in certain districts of Kyiv and on the left bank of the Kyiv region, and after the night enemy attacks, it is difficult in three more regions.

Olga Rozgon

