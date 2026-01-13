Kyiv region police to inform about air raid alerts via loudspeakers during power outages

In the Kyiv region, the police will inform residents about air raid alerts even during power outages. For this purpose, law enforcement officers will duplicate the signals with loudspeakers and urge people to immediately go to shelters. This was reported by the Kyiv region police, writes UNN.

Due to prolonged power outages and worsening weather conditions in the service area, law enforcement officers are working in an enhanced mode. - the message says.

To timely inform the population, police officers will duplicate the "Air raid alert" and "All clear" signals using a loudspeaker.

The Kyiv region police urge not to ignore the air raid alert and to go to a shelter after the notification.

Recall

After a meeting on energy, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that the situation is most difficult in certain districts of Kyiv and on the left bank of the Kyiv region, and after the night enemy attacks, it is difficult in three more regions.

Not only the capital: part of Kyiv region switches to emergency power outages