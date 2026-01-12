Not only the capital: part of Kyiv region switches to emergency power outages
Kyiv • UNN
Part of the Kyiv region, following the capital, is switching to emergency power outages. This is due to serious damage to the energy system after shelling and low temperatures.
Part of the Kyiv region, following the capital, is switching to emergency power outages, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.
Kyiv and part of the Kyiv region are switching to emergency power outages. Therefore, scheduled timetables will not be in effect for now.
Let's add
The department also explained why this is happening.
The damage to the energy system is extremely serious and extensive after unprecedented shelling. Low temperatures and bad weather impose additional problems and load on the energy system.
The Ministry of Energy urged Ukrainians to treat the situation with understanding and help energy workers - to be economical in consuming electricity, which is now appearing in the network.
Restoration work continues 24/7. The city will return to scheduled timetables as soon as such an opportunity arises.
Kyiv switches to emergency power outages12.01.26, 13:46 • 996 views