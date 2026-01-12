Not only the capital: part of Kyiv region switches to emergency power outages

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
11:16 AM • 3410 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
10:11 AM • 15803 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 23396 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 23729 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 33297 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 39654 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 35013 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 32360 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 65080 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 40561 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1.9m/s
76%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Brutal massacre in Ecuador: five human heads found on the beachJanuary 12, 04:28 AM • 13157 views
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in CrimeaJanuary 12, 05:52 AM • 16997 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 20224 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 13714 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 6586 views
Publications
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 6598 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date10:11 AM • 15805 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 13719 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 20229 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 65080 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Kyiv Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 25289 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 21881 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 28579 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 31019 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 87025 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Film
The Guardian
Social network

Not only the capital: part of Kyiv region switches to emergency power outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Part of the Kyiv region, following the capital, is switching to emergency power outages. This is due to serious damage to the energy system after shelling and low temperatures.

Not only the capital: part of Kyiv region switches to emergency power outages

Part of the Kyiv region, following the capital, is switching to emergency power outages, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Kyiv and part of the Kyiv region are switching to emergency power outages. Therefore, scheduled timetables will not be in effect for now.

- the message says.

Let's add

The department also explained why this is happening.

The damage to the energy system is extremely serious and extensive after unprecedented shelling. Low temperatures and bad weather impose additional problems and load on the energy system.

- the message says.

The Ministry of Energy urged Ukrainians to treat the situation with understanding and help energy workers - to be economical in consuming electricity, which is now appearing in the network.

Restoration work continues 24/7. The city will return to scheduled timetables as soon as such an opportunity arises.

- the department emphasized.

Kyiv switches to emergency power outages12.01.26, 13:46 • 996 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv