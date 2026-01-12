Kyiv switches to emergency power outages

The head of YASNO, Serhiy Kovalenko, announced that Kyiv is switching to emergency blackouts because the infrastructure cannot withstand the load, UNN reports.

All of Kyiv is going into emergency. Unfortunately, the infrastructure cannot withstand the load. - Kovalenko said.

DTEK also reports that Ukrenergo has ordered emergency blackouts throughout Kyiv.

As the company reminded, schedules are not valid during emergency blackouts.

