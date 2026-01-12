Kyiv switches to emergency power outages

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
11:16 AM • 1994 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
10:11 AM • 13099 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 21201 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 22299 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 32287 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 38898 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 34567 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 32154 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 63579 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 40167 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
2m/s
77%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kherson region's agricultural sector under the manual control of Gauleiter Saldo: CNS exposes occupiers' corruption schemeJanuary 12, 02:10 AM • 17606 views
Brutal massacre in Ecuador: five human heads found on the beachJanuary 12, 04:28 AM • 11672 views
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in CrimeaJanuary 12, 05:52 AM • 15479 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 17482 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 11567 views
Publications
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 4692 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date10:11 AM • 13077 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 11796 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 17789 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 63560 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
White House
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 24148 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 21242 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 28036 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 30499 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 86497 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
Gold
Film

Kyiv switches to emergency power outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Serhiy Kovalenko, head of YASNO, announced that Kyiv is fully switching to emergency power outages. The city's infrastructure cannot withstand the current load.

Kyiv switches to emergency power outages

The head of YASNO, Serhiy Kovalenko, announced that Kyiv is switching to emergency blackouts because the infrastructure cannot withstand the load, UNN reports.

All of Kyiv is going into emergency. Unfortunately, the infrastructure cannot withstand the load.

- Kovalenko said.

Let's add

DTEK also reports that Ukrenergo has ordered emergency blackouts throughout Kyiv.

As the company reminded, schedules are not valid during emergency blackouts.

Energy situation: most difficult in certain areas of Kyiv and on the left bank of Kyiv region - Svyrydenko12.01.26, 12:45 • 1664 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv