Energy situation: most difficult in certain areas of Kyiv and on the left bank of Kyiv region - Svyrydenko

10:11 AM
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
08:44 AM
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
05:16 AM
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
Kherson region's agricultural sector under the manual control of Gauleiter Saldo: CNS exposes occupiers' corruption scheme
January 12, 02:10 AM
Brutal massacre in Ecuador: five human heads found on the beach
January 12, 04:28 AM
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in Crimea
05:52 AM
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment
08:21 AM
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations
09:47 AM
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service
10:30 AM
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
10:11 AM
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations
09:47 AM
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment
08:21 AM
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Jerome Powell
Mykhailo Fedorov
Viktor Liashko
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Venezuela
Crimea
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
January 12, 12:45 AM
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
January 11, 11:46 PM
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
January 10, 03:04 PM
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
January 10, 01:08 PM
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
January 8, 08:37 AM
Technology
Social network
Gold
Film
Shahed-136

Energy situation: most difficult in certain areas of Kyiv and on the left bank of Kyiv region - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

The most difficult energy situation is observed in certain areas of Kyiv and on the left bank of Kyiv region. Restoration work is also underway in Odesa, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions after night shelling.

Energy situation: most difficult in certain areas of Kyiv and on the left bank of Kyiv region - Svyrydenko

After a meeting on energy, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that the situation is most difficult in certain districts of Kyiv and on the left bank of the Kyiv region, and after night enemy attacks, the situation is difficult in three more regions, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Prime Minister, in the regions most affected by shelling, energy workers are carrying out restoration work amid constant enemy attacks, low temperatures below -10 degrees, and icing of equipment and power lines.

The most difficult situation remains in certain districts of Kyiv and on the left bank of the Kyiv region, particularly in the Boryspil and Brovary districts. A separate focus is the restoration of electricity supply for consumers in Odesa, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions, where the situation is difficult after night shelling. The main task is to restore electricity and heat supply for all homes.

Svyrydenko reported on Telegram.

As the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk reported, the lack of electricity in the Kyiv region is caused by difficult weather conditions - massive breaks in power lines. At the same time, the situation in the Brovary and Boryspil districts remains particularly difficult also due to the consequences of the enemy attack on the Kyiv region, he added on social networks.

In total, according to Kalashnyk, more than two thousand families in 19 settlements in the Kyiv region are still without electricity. Emergency power outages have been recorded, in particular, most in the Obukhiv and Fastiv districts. The Brovary and Boryspil districts are currently in emergency shutdown mode.

"Critical infrastructure is operating without interruption. More than 7,000 Invincibility Points have been deployed throughout the country. Movement on major highways is ensured, roads are cleared by special equipment," Svyrydenko continued.

Local authorities, according to her, are organizing the work of educational institutions taking into account local weather conditions.

"We are keeping the restoration of the energy system under control," the Prime Minister noted.

Julia Shramko

Frosts in Ukraine
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Brovary Raion
Donetsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Yulia Svyrydenko
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Kyiv