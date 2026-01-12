Energy situation: most difficult in certain areas of Kyiv and on the left bank of Kyiv region - Svyrydenko

After a meeting on energy, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that the situation is most difficult in certain districts of Kyiv and on the left bank of the Kyiv region, and after night enemy attacks, the situation is difficult in three more regions, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Prime Minister, in the regions most affected by shelling, energy workers are carrying out restoration work amid constant enemy attacks, low temperatures below -10 degrees, and icing of equipment and power lines.

The most difficult situation remains in certain districts of Kyiv and on the left bank of the Kyiv region, particularly in the Boryspil and Brovary districts. A separate focus is the restoration of electricity supply for consumers in Odesa, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions, where the situation is difficult after night shelling. The main task is to restore electricity and heat supply for all homes. Svyrydenko reported on Telegram.

As the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk reported, the lack of electricity in the Kyiv region is caused by difficult weather conditions - massive breaks in power lines. At the same time, the situation in the Brovary and Boryspil districts remains particularly difficult also due to the consequences of the enemy attack on the Kyiv region, he added on social networks.

In total, according to Kalashnyk, more than two thousand families in 19 settlements in the Kyiv region are still without electricity. Emergency power outages have been recorded, in particular, most in the Obukhiv and Fastiv districts. The Brovary and Boryspil districts are currently in emergency shutdown mode.

"Critical infrastructure is operating without interruption. More than 7,000 Invincibility Points have been deployed throughout the country. Movement on major highways is ensured, roads are cleared by special equipment," Svyrydenko continued.

Local authorities, according to her, are organizing the work of educational institutions taking into account local weather conditions.

"We are keeping the restoration of the energy system under control," the Prime Minister noted.