Ukraine and the United States have preliminarily agreed to hold an in-person meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump in September. This was stated on September 8 by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, reports UNN.

"An in-person meeting in September has been preliminarily agreed. Phone calls are also possible in parallel," Tykhyi said.

Details

According to the spokesperson for the relevant ministry, a phone conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump may take place before the in-person meeting, but its occurrence has not yet been confirmed as a definitively scheduled event.

Zelenskyy himself stated on September 8 that he expects to meet with Trump in the second half of September, approximately around the 20th. The parties have not yet announced the exact date and location of the talks.

One of the key issues at the meeting is expected to be strengthening Ukraine's air defense, including providing Ukraine with additional interceptor missiles for Patriot systems. The parties may also discuss further diplomatic efforts to end the war. Against the backdrop of intensified contacts between Washington, Kyiv, and Moscow, Ukraine insists on involving European partners in the negotiation process.

Context

The day before, Trump's special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Kyiv and held talks with Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian delegation. Representatives of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany joined part of the consultations.

Earlier, Witkoff and Kushner held talks with Russian President vladimir putin in moscow. Following this, Washington continued consultations with both the Russian and Ukrainian sides on possible ways to reach a diplomatic settlement.

Reminder

The United States seeks to resume negotiations between Ukraine, the United States, and russia. There are no specific dates, and the connection to the elections in the rf is merely Kyiv's forecast.