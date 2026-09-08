The number of people injured in Kyiv has risen to 16 following Russia’s overnight attack on September 8

As a result of the overnight combined strike on Kyiv, 16 people were injured and two were killed. More than 50 facilities were also damaged in the capital. This was reported by Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Vygivskyi, reports UNN.

Details

As a result of the overnight combined strike on Kyiv, more than half a hundred facilities were damaged: residential buildings, a dormitory, a school area, shops, gas stations, and a flour production enterprise. Damage was recorded in many districts. Unfortunately, two people were killed in the strike in the Solomianskyi district. The number of injured residents has risen to 16. Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance - the minister stated.

According to him, explosions rang out in Kyiv for almost five hours, while rescuers and police officers assisted civilians at the sites of the attacks from the very first minutes. During the attack, 13 people were rescued.

In particular, in the Holosiivskyi district, people were evacuated from a blocked premises. SES transport also came under a repeated strike.

More than 300 rescuers and police officers continue to work in the capital. They are extinguishing fires and clearing rubble at seven locations, documenting another act of terror against civilians, accepting statements from people regarding destroyed and damaged property, and supporting those affected. Mobile service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are operating, where citizens can restore their documents. All this is happening amid the sound of another air raid alert - the post said.

Ivan Vygivskyi emphasized that this night, Kyiv region, Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy region were also under enemy attack.

In Odesa region, the Russians struck a market with missiles. Already in the morning, they attacked the Kyiv–Sumy train in Sumy region. Fortunately, the people were in a safe place; they were evacuated by buses operated by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the regional military administration. Rescuers extinguished the fire that engulfed the locomotive. At this moment, the Russians continue to attack civilian facilities in the regions of Ukraine. I thank every employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system who, during moments of Russian terror, stands to protect safety and lives - the minister stated.

We remind you

As a result of Russia’s overnight attack on Kyiv, two people were killed and another 10 were injured. One injured person is known to have been reported in Kyiv region. Residential buildings, businesses, warehouses, and vehicles were damaged in several districts.